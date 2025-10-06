MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today; Exam On October 30

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 | esb.mp.gov.in

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will conclude the online application window for the Police Constable Recruitment Test 2025 on October 6, 2025. Qualified applicants may apply for the positions via esb.mp.gov.in. The deadline for correcting the form is October 8, 2025.

Read the deferment notice here

Exam details

The recruiting exam will be held on October 30th in two shifts: 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. to 4. The reporting times are 7:30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m., respectively.

Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 7500 openings. The post-wise breakup is: (SAF GD): 700 and (DEF GD): 6800.

Application fees

Unreserved applicants must pay a fee of Rs 500, while OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD applicants must pay Rs 250.

Read the official notification here

Selection process

The recruitment procedure will be completed in three steps. Aspirants will first take a written examination, followed by a physical proficiency test to determine their fitness levels. Those who qualify will subsequently have a medical exam to verify they fulfil the necessary health criteria.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Police Constable registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the documents (if applicable), and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Eligibility criteria

Applicants in the General, OBC, and SC categories should have completed Class 10th (High School) or an equivalent education under the 10+2 system, whilst passing Class 10th or an equivalent qualification is required of ST applicants. The age range for applicants is 18 to 33 years as of September 29, 2025.