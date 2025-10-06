 MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today; Exam On October 30
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today; Exam On October 30

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today; Exam On October 30

The online application window for the Police Constable Recruitment Test 2025 will close today, October 6, 2025 by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB). The deadline for correcting the form is October 8, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 | esb.mp.gov.in

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will conclude the online application window for the Police Constable Recruitment Test 2025 on October 6, 2025. Qualified applicants may apply for the positions via esb.mp.gov.in. The deadline for correcting the form is October 8, 2025.

Read the deferment notice here

Exam details

The recruiting exam will be held on October 30th in two shifts: 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. to 4. The reporting times are 7:30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m., respectively.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
OnePlus To Launch Android 16-Based OxygenOS 16 Software On October 16 In India: Here's What To Expect
OnePlus To Launch Android 16-Based OxygenOS 16 Software On October 16 In India: Here's What To Expect
'What is your right?': SC Pulls Up Husband Of Russian Woman Found Living In Gokarna Cave
'What is your right?': SC Pulls Up Husband Of Russian Woman Found Living In Gokarna Cave
'30-Minute TV Show, 20 Minutes Of Ads': Punekar Grandma Shares Unusual Problem With NCP–SP MP Supriya Sule – VIDEO
'30-Minute TV Show, 20 Minutes Of Ads': Punekar Grandma Shares Unusual Problem With NCP–SP MP Supriya Sule – VIDEO

Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 7500 openings. The post-wise breakup is: (SAF GD): 700 and (DEF GD): 6800.

Read Also
ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details...
article-image

Application fees

Unreserved applicants must pay a fee of Rs 500, while OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD applicants must pay Rs 250.

Read the official notification here

Selection process

The recruitment procedure will be completed in three steps. Aspirants will first take a written examination, followed by a physical proficiency test to determine their fitness levels. Those who qualify will subsequently have a medical exam to verify they fulfil the necessary health criteria.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Police Constable registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the documents (if applicable), and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Eligibility criteria

Applicants in the General, OBC, and SC categories should have completed Class 10th (High School) or an equivalent education under the 10+2 system, whilst passing Class 10th or an equivalent qualification is required of ST applicants. The age range for applicants is 18 to 33 years as of September 29, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates 69th National School Games In Srinagar

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates 69th National School Games In Srinagar

IIT-Madras Lab Becomes First In India Authorised To Test 5G Core-Network Functions

IIT-Madras Lab Becomes First In India Authorised To Test 5G Core-Network Functions

J&K: Baramulla Chief Education Officer Removed After Warning Staff Against Criticising Govt On...

J&K: Baramulla Chief Education Officer Removed After Warning Staff Against Criticising Govt On...

Valmiki Jayanti 2025 Holiday: Delhi And Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges Closed Tomorrow

Valmiki Jayanti 2025 Holiday: Delhi And Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges Closed Tomorrow

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today; Exam On October 30

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today; Exam On October 30