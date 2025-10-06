 Delhi School Teachers To Get Hands-On Training In AI-Mediated Classrooms
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi School Teachers To Get Hands-On Training In AI-Mediated Classrooms

Delhi School Teachers To Get Hands-On Training In AI-Mediated Classrooms

Delhi teachers will receive hands-on training under the 'AI-Mediated Classroom Project' to integrate AI tools in classrooms, personalise learning, and enhance assessments. The two-phase programme starts with 100 computer science teachers training peers, then expands to subject teachers, aiming to foster future-ready, tech-enabled education in 50 government schools.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Delhi School Teachers To Get Hands-On Training In AI-Mediated Classrooms | Representative Image

New Delhi: School teachers in Delhi are set to undergo hands-on training to learn how to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools in their classrooms, use technology to personalise learning and make assessments more meaningful.

About The Initiative

The initiative will help teachers adopt new and innovative approaches to teaching, preparing students for a future shaped by digital learning, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, said in a circular released on Friday.

The training is being held under the 'AI-Mediated Classroom Project', a special initiative designed to equip teachers with the necessary knowledge, skills and tools to effectively use AI in education, it said.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi School Teachers To Get Hands-On Training In AI-Mediated Classrooms
Delhi School Teachers To Get Hands-On Training In AI-Mediated Classrooms
Odisha Police Warns Against Fake Social Media Posts After Cuttack Violence, Arrests 8 Amid Curfew
Odisha Police Warns Against Fake Social Media Posts After Cuttack Violence, Arrests 8 Amid Curfew
UP: Kanpur Sub-Inspector Shunted To Reserve Police Lines After Video Showing Him Thrashing Student Accused Of Speeding Goes Viral
UP: Kanpur Sub-Inspector Shunted To Reserve Police Lines After Video Showing Him Thrashing Student Accused Of Speeding Goes Viral
TSLPRB APP Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till October 11; Check Documents List Here
TSLPRB APP Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till October 11; Check Documents List Here
Read Also
CBSE Board Exam 2026 Update: Special Provision For Students Participating In Sports & Olympiads -...
article-image

According to the SCERT, the programme will be implemented in two phases. In the first phase, 100 Computer Science teachers from 50 government schools will receive training through a two-day capacity-building programme. These teachers will then act as resource persons (RPs) for their respective schools.

The second phase will focus on school-level training for subject teachers of Mathematics, Science, English, Hindi and Social Science, who teach Classes 6 and 9.

Each of the selected schools will nominate three teachers from each of these subjects -- 15 teachers per school to undergo the training, it said.

The SCERT added that the project has been initiated in line with the vision of fostering future-ready classrooms and promoting the use of AI in school education.

Read Also
Delhi Medical Student Alleges Rape, Claims Friend Drugged And Filmed Her At Hotel; Case Filed,...
article-image

"It aims to empower teachers to adopt innovative pedagogical methods, enhance classroom engagement and improve learning outcomes through AI-based practices," the department said.

The Directorate of Education has identified and recommended 50 government schools across Delhi for the project, and also selected 100 teachers, the SCERT added. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi School Teachers To Get Hands-On Training In AI-Mediated Classrooms

Delhi School Teachers To Get Hands-On Training In AI-Mediated Classrooms

UP: Kanpur Sub-Inspector Shunted To Reserve Police Lines After Video Showing Him Thrashing Student...

UP: Kanpur Sub-Inspector Shunted To Reserve Police Lines After Video Showing Him Thrashing Student...

TSLPRB APP Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till October 11; Check Documents List Here

TSLPRB APP Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till October 11; Check Documents List Here

PM Modi & UK PM Keir Starmer To Address Global Fintech Fest 2025 In Mumbai On October 9

PM Modi & UK PM Keir Starmer To Address Global Fintech Fest 2025 In Mumbai On October 9

Delhi Medical Student Alleges Rape, Claims Friend Drugged And Filmed Her At Hotel; Case Filed,...

Delhi Medical Student Alleges Rape, Claims Friend Drugged And Filmed Her At Hotel; Case Filed,...