 Delhi Medical Student Alleges Rape, Claims Friend Drugged And Filmed Her At Hotel; Case Filed, Investigation Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi Medical Student Alleges Rape, Claims Friend Drugged And Filmed Her At Hotel; Case Filed, Investigation Underway

Delhi Medical Student Alleges Rape, Claims Friend Drugged And Filmed Her At Hotel; Case Filed, Investigation Underway

An 18-year-old Delhi medical student has accused her friend of drugging, raping, and filming her at a city hotel. The incident, which occurred on September 9, came to light after the student filed a complaint with the Adarsh Nagar police. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the accused is currently absconding.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
18-Year-Old Delhi Medical Student Alleges Sexual Assault, Accused Filmed Obscene Videos | File Pic (Representative Image)

A disturbing case has surfaced from Delhi, where an 18-year-old medical student has accused a 20-year-old man of drugging, raping, and recording obscene videos of her at a hotel, as per the media reports. The incident, which took place on September 9, was reported after the student approached the police with a complaint.

Student Alleges Assault and Blackmail

According to the India Today report, the complainant, a student of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College in Adarsh Nagar and a resident of Jind, Haryana, alleged that the accused, identified as Amanpreet, invited her to a hotel under the pretext of friendship. Once there, he allegedly administered intoxicants and sexually assaulted her.

She further claimed that the accused filmed lewd videos and photos during the incident and later threatened to make them public if she resisted or reported the matter, as per the reports.

FPJ Shorts
Thane, South Mumbai & Eastern Suburbs To Face 10% Water Cut From October 7 To 9 | Check If Your Area Is Affected
Thane, South Mumbai & Eastern Suburbs To Face 10% Water Cut From October 7 To 9 | Check If Your Area Is Affected
Beckhams Bring Peak Family Glam To Victoria's Paris Fashion Week Show; Grown-Up Harper Glows In Pink Dress
Beckhams Bring Peak Family Glam To Victoria's Paris Fashion Week Show; Grown-Up Harper Glows In Pink Dress
ICSSR & German-British Publisher Springer Nature Flag Off 3rd Edition Of India Research Tour To Empower Researchers Nationwide
ICSSR & German-British Publisher Springer Nature Flag Off 3rd Edition Of India Research Tour To Empower Researchers Nationwide
'Bana Video, Teri G*** Tod Dunga': Kanpur Sub-Inspector Slaps, Kicks & Abuses Student Who Came To File Complaint; Probe Launched
'Bana Video, Teri G*** Tod Dunga': Kanpur Sub-Inspector Slaps, Kicks & Abuses Student Who Came To File Complaint; Probe Launched
Read Also
Indonesia School Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 50 In East Java Tragedy - VIDEO
article-image

Complaint Filed After Continuous Harassment

According to reports, in her complaint, the student alleged that the accused and his friends wrongfully confined her inside the hotel premises and continued to intimidate and harass her even after the assault. The matter came to light when she gathered the courage to file a police complaint, weeks after the alleged incident.

Police Register Case Under BNS, Investigation Underway

Following her complaint, the Adarsh Nagar police registered a case under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with punishment for rape. Officials confirmed that the accused and his associates are absconding, and a search operation is underway to trace them. The accused was reportedly preparing for competitive exams, as per the TOI report.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICSSR & German-British Publisher Springer Nature Flag Off 3rd Edition Of India Research Tour To...

ICSSR & German-British Publisher Springer Nature Flag Off 3rd Edition Of India Research Tour To...

Tamil Nadu RTE 2025–26 Admissions Begins Today; Check Details Here

Tamil Nadu RTE 2025–26 Admissions Begins Today; Check Details Here

Delhi School Teachers To Get Hands-On Training In AI-Mediated Classrooms

Delhi School Teachers To Get Hands-On Training In AI-Mediated Classrooms

UP: Kanpur Sub-Inspector Shunted To Reserve Police Lines After Video Showing Him Thrashing Student...

UP: Kanpur Sub-Inspector Shunted To Reserve Police Lines After Video Showing Him Thrashing Student...

TSLPRB APP Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till October 11; Check Documents List Here

TSLPRB APP Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till October 11; Check Documents List Here