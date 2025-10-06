Delhi Medical Student Alleges Rape, Claims Friend Drugged And Filmed Her At Hotel; Case Filed, Investigation Underway

18-Year-Old Delhi Medical Student Alleges Sexual Assault, Accused Filmed Obscene Videos | File Pic (Representative Image)

A disturbing case has surfaced from Delhi, where an 18-year-old medical student has accused a 20-year-old man of drugging, raping, and recording obscene videos of her at a hotel, as per the media reports. The incident, which took place on September 9, was reported after the student approached the police with a complaint.

Student Alleges Assault and Blackmail

According to the India Today report, the complainant, a student of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College in Adarsh Nagar and a resident of Jind, Haryana, alleged that the accused, identified as Amanpreet, invited her to a hotel under the pretext of friendship. Once there, he allegedly administered intoxicants and sexually assaulted her.

She further claimed that the accused filmed lewd videos and photos during the incident and later threatened to make them public if she resisted or reported the matter, as per the reports.

Complaint Filed After Continuous Harassment

According to reports, in her complaint, the student alleged that the accused and his friends wrongfully confined her inside the hotel premises and continued to intimidate and harass her even after the assault. The matter came to light when she gathered the courage to file a police complaint, weeks after the alleged incident.

Police Register Case Under BNS, Investigation Underway

Following her complaint, the Adarsh Nagar police registered a case under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with punishment for rape. Officials confirmed that the accused and his associates are absconding, and a search operation is underway to trace them. The accused was reportedly preparing for competitive exams, as per the TOI report.