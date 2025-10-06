APSC JDO Recruitment 2025: Exam Dates Released; Admit Card On October 21

APSC JDO Recruitment 2025 | apsc.nic.in

APSC JDO Recruitment 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has issued the exam timetable for the Junior Development Officer position in the Planning Services within the Transformation and Development Department of the Government of Assam. According to the notice, the exam will be held on October 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Admit cards will be available on the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in on October 21, and the applicant list will be uploaded on October 10, 2025. The recruitment effort aims to fill 9 jobs.

APSC JDO Recruitment 2025: How to download the admit card?

To view the hall ticket, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JDO admit card 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the JDO admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

APSC JDO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee for General category candidates is Rs. 297.20 (including Rs. 250 application fee, Rs. 40 processing fee, and 18% tax). For OBC/MOBC candidates, the fee is Rs. 197.20 (Rs. 150 application fee, Rs. 40 processing fee, and 18% tax). SC, ST, BPL, and PWD candidates need to pay Rs. 47.20 (no application fee, Rs. 40 processing fee, and 18% tax). The payment must be made through online mode only.

APSC JDO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

As per the notification, candidates must be between 21 and 38 years of age as of January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be applicable as per government rules.

Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree in Arts, Science, or Commerce from a recognised university with at least one of the following subjects: Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, Agricultural Economics, Sociology, Anthropology, Social Anthropology, Social Work, Business Administration, Business Management, Geography, or Commerce. Preference will be given to candidates who are Honours graduates.