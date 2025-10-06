Thane Doctors Thank Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Deputy CMs For Resolving Pending Salary Issue |

Thane: Resident doctors from Rajiv Gandhi Medical College (RGMC) in Thane have expressed heartfelt gratitude to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar for resolving a long-pending salary issue affecting in-service medical officers.

The RGMC MARD (Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors) said that after their representatives met Chief Minister Fadnavis just 15 days ago, the state government promptly issued a Government Resolution (GR) addressing the problem. The GR pertains to the payments of in-service medical officers who secured admission through the NEET-PG 2024 quota and had not received their salaries for the past seven months.

This decision has brought significant relief to doctors across Maharashtra who had been waiting for their dues. Resident doctors, including Dr. Sachin Munde, Dr. Atharva Shinde, Dr. Abhishek Waghmare, Dr. Purushottam Savrate, and Dr. Harish Maskepatil, were part of the delegation that met the Chief Minister to present the issue.

The association lauded the state leadership for showing sensitivity and swift action toward the challenges faced by medical professionals. “The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers took the matter seriously and acted quickly, which has given great relief to in-service medical officers,” the RGMC MARD said in a statement.

Both the central MARD and RGMC MARD expressed their appreciation and congratulated the state government for its timely intervention. They also expressed hope that this positive cooperation and dialogue between the government and the doctors’ association will continue in the future, helping strengthen Maharashtra’s medical education and public healthcare system.