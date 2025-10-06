 Thane Doctors Thank Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Deputy CMs For Resolving Pending Salary Issue
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Doctors Thank Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Deputy CMs For Resolving Pending Salary Issue

Thane Doctors Thank Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Deputy CMs For Resolving Pending Salary Issue

Resident doctors from Rajiv Gandhi Medical College in Thane thanked Maharashtra's Chief Minister and other officials for resolving a long-standing salary issue for in-service medical officers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Thane Doctors Thank Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Deputy CMs For Resolving Pending Salary Issue |

Thane: Resident doctors from Rajiv Gandhi Medical College (RGMC) in Thane have expressed heartfelt gratitude to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar for resolving a long-pending salary issue affecting in-service medical officers.

The RGMC MARD (Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors) said that after their representatives met Chief Minister Fadnavis just 15 days ago, the state government promptly issued a Government Resolution (GR) addressing the problem. The GR pertains to the payments of in-service medical officers who secured admission through the NEET-PG 2024 quota and had not received their salaries for the past seven months.

Also Watch

This decision has brought significant relief to doctors across Maharashtra who had been waiting for their dues. Resident doctors, including Dr. Sachin Munde, Dr. Atharva Shinde, Dr. Abhishek Waghmare, Dr. Purushottam Savrate, and Dr. Harish Maskepatil, were part of the delegation that met the Chief Minister to present the issue.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Stands Firmly With Farmers: Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale Assures Aid In Latur
Maharashtra Stands Firmly With Farmers: Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale Assures Aid In Latur
2 Multi-Party Delegations From India To Attend 80th UN General Assembly
2 Multi-Party Delegations From India To Attend 80th UN General Assembly
Salman Khan Visits Hospital With Heavy Security To Meet Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan's Newborn Baby Girl - Watch Video
Salman Khan Visits Hospital With Heavy Security To Meet Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan's Newborn Baby Girl - Watch Video
Karnataka Power Transfer Row Heats Up As CM Siddaramaiah Asserts Full-Term Tenure
Karnataka Power Transfer Row Heats Up As CM Siddaramaiah Asserts Full-Term Tenure

The association lauded the state leadership for showing sensitivity and swift action toward the challenges faced by medical professionals. “The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers took the matter seriously and acted quickly, which has given great relief to in-service medical officers,” the RGMC MARD said in a statement.

Read Also
'PM Narendra Modi, A Strong National Leader': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Wishes PM Modi On His 75th...
article-image

Both the central MARD and RGMC MARD expressed their appreciation and congratulated the state government for its timely intervention. They also expressed hope that this positive cooperation and dialogue between the government and the doctors’ association will continue in the future, helping strengthen Maharashtra’s medical education and public healthcare system.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel Municipal Corporation Installs Eco-Friendly Bus Shelters With Solar-Powered Lighting And CCTV...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Installs Eco-Friendly Bus Shelters With Solar-Powered Lighting And CCTV...

From Railways To Waterways: The Many Ways Mumbaikars Can Reach Navi Mumbai International Airport

From Railways To Waterways: The Many Ways Mumbaikars Can Reach Navi Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai: Chaos At Mithibai College As Parents Clash With Principal Over Attendance Dispute; Police...

Mumbai: Chaos At Mithibai College As Parents Clash With Principal Over Attendance Dispute; Police...

IndiGo To Launch Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai & London From October 26

IndiGo To Launch Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai & London From October 26

Maharashtra 'Investment Magnet' Due To Rapid Infra Development, Strategic Policy Reforms: CM...

Maharashtra 'Investment Magnet' Due To Rapid Infra Development, Strategic Policy Reforms: CM...