Panvel News: CKTT NSS Launches Village Cleanliness Drive In Nhavkhar To Mark Ramsheth Thakur’s Amrit Mahotsav

NSS volunteers cleaning Nhavkhar village during Ramsheth Thakur’s Amrit Mahotsav campaign | File Photo

Panvel: The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha’s Changu Kana Thakur Secondary and Higher Secondary School, New Panvel, launched a village cleanliness campaign on Monday to commemorate the 80th birth anniversary of the institution’s chairman and former MP Ramsheth Thakur.

Ceremonial Start at Nhavkhar

The campaign began from Nhavkhar, Thakur’s birthplace, with prayers and a welcome song by students at the Maheshwar Temple.

Participation of Local Dignitaries

Nhavkhar Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Vijendra Patil, former Deputy Sarpanch Jitendra Mhatre, Maheshwar Temple President C. L. Thakur, and several Gram Panchayat members including Sagar Thakur, Naresh Mokal, Prakash Kadu, Meenakshi Patil, Ranjana Patil, Lalita Thakur, Sunita Bhoir, Sadashiv Thakur, Suresh Thakur, Vaibhav Mhatre, Rajesh Thakur, and Ashok Mokal were present, along with CKTT Junior College Principal Prashant More, Marathi Primary Department Head Subhash Mankar, and Supervisor Ajit Sonawane.

Active Student Involvement

A total of 47 NSS volunteers 31 girls and 16 boys participated in the drive, cleaning areas in and around Nhavkhar village as well as the Raigad Zilla Parishad Montessori and Primary School. The students also visited Ramsheth Thakur’s ancestral home, learning about his early life and education.

Interactions with Leaders

In the afternoon session, Loknete Ramsheth Thakur and the institution’s Vice President Y. T. Deshmukh visited the site and interacted with students. NSS Programme Officer Nikhilesh Deshmukh introduced the program, outlining the goals of NSS and the significance of community service.

Student Speeches and Felicitations

Students Disha Borse (Class 12 Arts) and Sneha Shinde (alumna) spoke about the importance of cleanliness and environmental responsibility. Sneha Shinde, who inspired students through her address, was felicitated by Principal Prashant More.

Message of Unity and Service

Speaking on the occasion, Ramsheth Thakur emphasized the power of unity and teamwork in social work. “Every student should participate in community welfare, study with dedication, and contribute meaningfully to society,” he said. Vice President Y. T. Deshmukh explained the role of NSS in student development and shared insights into the creation of the ‘Rambaug’ project.

Honouring Local Contributors

Local cleanliness workers Janardan Thakur, Manjula Mhatre, Janubai Thakur, and Babibai Mhatre were also honored for their contributions. The event, held in two sessions, concluded with vote of thanks from Ujma Kacchi in the first session and Principal Prashant More in the second.

