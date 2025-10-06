Mumbai News: BMC And Traffic Police Plan New Measures To Curb Overspeeding On Coastal Road After Series Of Accidents

Mumbai Coastal Road Project | File Photo

Mumbai: Rising incidents of overspeeding and recent accidents within the tunnel have heightened safety concerns on the Mumbai Coastal Road. The civic authorities, in collaboration with the Mumbai Traffic Police, are exploring effective measures to control vehicle speeds and enhance overall road safety to prevent further mishaps.

Highway Opened For Round-The-Clock Traffic In August

Stretching 10.58 km from the Princess Street flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the Mumbai Coastal Road was opened for round-the-clock traffic on August 15, along with its promenade and underpasses. The speed limits are set at 80 km/h on the main road, 40 km/h on the interchanges, and 60 km/h inside the tunnels.

Despite these regulations, frequent accidents, vehicle fires, and breakdowns have raised serious safety concerns. In the past month alone, over 16,000 challans were issued for speeding and lane violations within the twin tunnels of this eight-lane coastal stretch.

Traffic Police To Identify Overspeeding Hotspots

"On average, at least two vehicle breakdowns are reported daily on the Coastal Road. We recently held discussions with the Mumbai Traffic Police, who will assess the situation and recommend measures—such as installing rumblers—to curb overspeeding. The police will identify key overspeeding hotspots and advise us on where to implement these safety features accordingly,” said a senior civic official.

Meanwhile, the traffic department imposes penalties of Rs 2,000 for speeding and Rs 500 for the first offence of using dedicated bus lanes and Rs 1,500 for repeat offenders.

CCTV Network Enables Real-Time Monitoring

The BMC has also installed 236 CCTV cameras along the coastal road. This advanced surveillance and traffic monitoring system instantly alerts the control room in case of accidents, enabling quick emergency response. It also records daily traffic data including vehicle count, types, and speed violations supporting both road safety and data-driven traffic management.

