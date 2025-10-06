Mumbai Coastal Road Faces Safety Concerns; BMC Considers Speed Bumps To Prevent Accidents

Mumbai Coastal Road Faces Safety Issues; BMC Considers Speed Bumps To Prevent Accidents | FPJ

Mumbai: The Mumbai Coastal Road, once hailed as a symbol of modern infrastructure, is fast turning into a safety concern. With vehicles frequently overspeeding and a recent car fire inside the tunnel raising an alarm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now exploring new ways to curb accidents. Among the options being considered is installing specially designed speed bumps along the stretch.

“The administration is in discussions with the traffic department about placing specific types of speed breakers at crucial points to prevent accidents,” said Mantayya Swamy, Chief Engineer, Coastal Road Project. He added that a detailed study is also underway to understand why accidents are occurring in the tunnel section.

The Coastal Road’s speed limits vary from 60 kmph inside the tunnel, 80 kmph on open stretches, and 40 kmph near interchanges, but violations are rampant. Despite high-tech cameras installed on both ends to catch offenders, authorities say many motorists ignore the rules. Some even enter the dedicated BEST bus lane, increasing the risk of collisions, .

Back in August, Mumbai Traffic Police revealed that over 4,000 motorists had been fined this year for speeding, with penalties amounting to ₹82 lakh, of which ₹31 lakh has already been recovered. Luxury cars like BMWs, Audis, and Mercedes-Benz feature prominently among offenders, according to RTO data, as per report by Lokmat.

To tackle the problem, interceptor vehicles and enforcement squads have been deployed at key entry and exit points, monitoring the 18,000–20,000 vehicles that use the road daily.

But beyond fines and enforcement, citizens are demanding safer infrastructure. “We just want to feel secure driving here. Every week there’s news of some mishap,” said a Breach Candy resident who uses the Coastal Road regularly.