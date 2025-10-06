 Mumbai Coastal Road Faces Safety Concerns; BMC Considers Speed Bumps To Prevent Accidents
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Coastal Road Faces Safety Concerns; BMC Considers Speed Bumps To Prevent Accidents

Mumbai Coastal Road Faces Safety Concerns; BMC Considers Speed Bumps To Prevent Accidents

The Mumbai Coastal Road is becoming a safety concern due to overspeeding and a car fire. The BMC is considering speed bumps and conducting studies to understand accident causes in the tunnel section.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Coastal Road Faces Safety Issues; BMC Considers Speed Bumps To Prevent Accidents | FPJ

Mumbai: The Mumbai Coastal Road, once hailed as a symbol of modern infrastructure, is fast turning into a safety concern. With vehicles frequently overspeeding and a recent car fire inside the tunnel raising an alarm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now exploring new ways to curb accidents. Among the options being considered is installing specially designed speed bumps along the stretch.

“The administration is in discussions with the traffic department about placing specific types of speed breakers at crucial points to prevent accidents,” said Mantayya Swamy, Chief Engineer, Coastal Road Project. He added that a detailed study is also underway to understand why accidents are occurring in the tunnel section.

Also Watch

The Coastal Road’s speed limits vary from 60 kmph inside the tunnel, 80 kmph on open stretches, and 40 kmph near interchanges, but violations are rampant. Despite high-tech cameras installed on both ends to catch offenders, authorities say many motorists ignore the rules. Some even enter the dedicated BEST bus lane, increasing the risk of collisions, .

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra SBTC Appoints Coordinator To Streamline Blood Redistribution And Reduce Wastage
Maharashtra SBTC Appoints Coordinator To Streamline Blood Redistribution And Reduce Wastage
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Announces Enhanced Facilities For Voters At Over 90,000 Poling Stations; Check Details
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Announces Enhanced Facilities For Voters At Over 90,000 Poling Stations; Check Details
Thane, South Mumbai & Eastern Suburbs To Face 10% Water Cut From October 7 To 9 | Check If Your Area Is Affected
Thane, South Mumbai & Eastern Suburbs To Face 10% Water Cut From October 7 To 9 | Check If Your Area Is Affected
Beckhams Bring Peak Family Glam To Victoria's Paris Fashion Week Show; Grown-Up Harper Glows In Pink Dress
Beckhams Bring Peak Family Glam To Victoria's Paris Fashion Week Show; Grown-Up Harper Glows In Pink Dress

Back in August, Mumbai Traffic Police revealed that over 4,000 motorists had been fined this year for speeding, with penalties amounting to ₹82 lakh, of which ₹31 lakh has already been recovered. Luxury cars like BMWs, Audis, and Mercedes-Benz feature prominently among offenders, according to RTO data, as per report by Lokmat.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro 3: Inside Visuals Of Science Centre Station In Worli Unveiled Ahead Of Grand...
article-image

To tackle the problem, interceptor vehicles and enforcement squads have been deployed at key entry and exit points, monitoring the 18,000–20,000 vehicles that use the road daily.

But beyond fines and enforcement, citizens are demanding safer infrastructure. “We just want to feel secure driving here. Every week there’s news of some mishap,” said a Breach Candy resident who uses the Coastal Road regularly.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane, South Mumbai & Eastern Suburbs To Face 10% Water Cut From October 7 To 9 | Check If Your Area...

Thane, South Mumbai & Eastern Suburbs To Face 10% Water Cut From October 7 To 9 | Check If Your Area...

PM Modi & UK PM Keir Starmer To Address Global Fintech Fest 2025 In Mumbai On October 9

PM Modi & UK PM Keir Starmer To Address Global Fintech Fest 2025 In Mumbai On October 9

Mumbai Coastal Road Faces Safety Concerns; BMC Considers Speed Bumps To Prevent Accidents

Mumbai Coastal Road Faces Safety Concerns; BMC Considers Speed Bumps To Prevent Accidents

'Mumbai’s Mayor Will Be True Marathi In Saffron’: Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut Takes Dig At BJP

'Mumbai’s Mayor Will Be True Marathi In Saffron’: Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut Takes Dig At BJP

Mumbai Police Imposes Drone & Flying Lantern Ban Ahead Of Diwali

Mumbai Police Imposes Drone & Flying Lantern Ban Ahead Of Diwali