Mumbai Metro 3: Inside Visuals Of Science Centre Station In Worli Unveiled Ahead Of Grand Inauguration By PM Modi On Oct 8

Mumbai: Mumbai’s long-awaited Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, is gearing up for its grand completion as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the final Worli–Cuffe Parade stretch on October 8. The milestone will make the entire 33.5-kilometre Colaba–Bandra–SEEPZ corridor fully operational, marking a transformative leap for South Mumbai’s urban mobility network.

Ahead of the inauguration, Mumbai Metro 3 released stunning inside visuals of the Science Centre Metro Station in Worli, offering a first look at its modern interiors and commuter-ready infrastructure. The images showcased a sleek, contemporary design, spacious station interior, entry and exit points and signage that mirrors the city’s evolving transport aesthetic.

Discover & Explore at Science Centre Metro Station! 🔭🔬

Hop on Metro Line-3 for quick access to:

🧑‍🔬 Discovery Hubs: Nehru Science Centre and Nehru Planetarium.

🛕 🕌 Religious Sites: Mahalaxmi Temple and Haji Ali Dargah

The station is strategically located to provide easy access to key destinations such as the Nehru Science Centre, Nehru Planetarium, Mahalaxmi Temple, Haji Ali Dargah and the High Street Phoenix Palladium mall.

Gateway To Heirtage & Excitement

In a post on X, Mumbai Metro 3 described the Science Centre station as a 'gateway to science, heritage and excitement,' inviting commuters to discover and explore the attractions accessible through the new route.

The final leg of Metro 3, connecting Worli to Cuffe Parade, will unlock seamless connectivity across Mumbai’s business and cultural districts. Once operational, the Aqua Line will become the city’s first fully underground metro corridor, majorly easing road traffic and reducing travel time between South Mumbai and the suburbs. The line is also expected to cut carbon emissions and provide a safer, faster and greener alternative to surface transport.

Phase-wise Inauguration Of Mumbai Metro 3

Metro Line 3’s rollout has been carried out in phases. The first section, linking Aarey to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), was inaugurated in October 2024, connecting the western suburbs directly to the city’s financial hub. The second section, stretching from BKC to Worli’s Acharya Atre Chowk, began operations in May 2025 and has already recorded heavy ridership, highlighting Mumbai’s growing appetite for high-capacity, reliable transit.

Once the final section opens, the complete corridor will link commuters to six major business districts, 30 key office zones, 12 educational institutes, 11 hospitals, along with 25 cultural and religious landmarks. Importantly, the Aqua Line will integrate with the city’s suburban rail network at Mumbai Central, Churchgate and CSMT, a move that promises to decongest the overburdened Western and Central Railway lines and redefine Mumbai’s daily commute.

