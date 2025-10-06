Mumbai: Powai Police Yet To Act On Cross-FIRs Between Senior Bureaucrats Over Registration Of Flats | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Powai police have yet to take action in connection with cross-FIRs filed by two senior bureaucrats over a dispute regarding the registration of flats. A senior police inspector at Powai police station said they are investigating the matter. The police have not issued any notices yet.

About The Case

Umesh Chandiwade, 47, is an Additional Secretary in the home department, and Rajesh Govil was a former deputy secretary in the same department. They reside in Blue Bell Society in Powai, which has two wings. Chandiwade has alleged that Govil allegedly cheated him and others of Rs 2.61 crore on the pretext of helping get their flats registered in their names.

According to the FIR filed on Chandiwade’s complaint, an agreement was signed in 1986 between the Hiranandani builder, the state government and the MMRDA. The government was to provide land to a builder, who, in return, was to hand over 1,296 flats, including units in Blue Bell Society. However, a PIL was filed regarding the agreement. To cover legal expenses, each society member contributed Rs1 lakh, amounting to a total of Rs28 lakh, which was handed over to Govil.

Chandiwade claimed that Govil told members that the court’s decision would take around five to six years. He assured them that he had contacts with senior officers and could get the flats registered within seven to eight months. However, Govil allegedly demanded Rs10-15 lakh per member for the process. Between July 2019 and 2021, 23 members gave a total of Rs 2.61 crore to Govil, with some even taking loans. Chandiwade said he collected Rs 1.5 crore from residents of B Wing and handed it over to Govil.

However, the flats were never registered in their names. When Chandiwade and other residents confronted Govil, the latter registered a complaint last year. Chandiwade was then booked for criminal intimidation, while Govil has now been charged with cheating.

