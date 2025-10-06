Maharashtra Cybercrime: 69-Year-Old Retired Railway Official From Bhusawal Loses ₹20 Lakh In Digital Arrest Scam | File Pic

Mumbai: A 69-year-old retired railway official from Bhusawal lost around Rs 20 lakh after falling victim to a digital arrest scam, where conmen posed as police officers and coerced him into transferring money.

About The Case

According to police, the complainant received a call on September 17 from a woman claiming to be from the Mumbai police. She alleged that a bank account had been opened in his name in Andheri and that Rs 2.5 crore had been transferred to terrorists from it.

Soon after, the complainant received a video call from a man dressed as a police officer, who repeated the claim and warned of arrest. The fraudsters then convinced the complainant to reveal his bank balance and investment details, threatening to detain him and his family if he failed to cooperate.

They instructed him to visit his bank while keeping the video call on and transfer Rs 20 lakh to a ‘beneficiary account’ for investigation purposes. Once the money was transferred, the scammers cut off contact. Realising he had been duped, the complainant lodged a complaint.

