Mumbai News: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Revives Employment Wing Ahead Of BMC Elections

Mumbai: With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections around the corner, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has decided to resurrect one of its oldest organisational arms, the Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti Mahasangh (SLSM), to reconnect with its Marathi workforce base. The revamped body, modelled on the original organisation founded by Bal Thackeray, aims to secure employment opportunities for local youths in public sector undertakings and banks.

The new wing will be formally launched on October 9 at the Birla Matoshree Sabhagriha. Senior leader and MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who once headed the undivided Shiv Sena’s SLSM, will lead the initiative under the Shinde faction. “Balasaheb had set up SLSM to fight the hardships faced by the Marathi manoos.

Late Sudhir Joshi was the first head, I was the general secretary, and later I took charge. Anil Desai now heads it in the UBT faction, while I will lead it in our party,” Kirtikar told Hindustan Times.

Kirtikar revealed that the revived SLSM already has 1,500 delegates, with another 3,000 expected to join soon, and has secured office space near Breach Candy Hospital. “We’ve set up units in the Reserve Bank of India, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Mumbai Port Authority, Railways, Mazagon Dock, and the Naval Dockyard,” he said, adding, “With global job opportunities tightening and competition in Mumbai rising, we want to ensure Marathi youth don’t lose out. We’ll stand firmly with them.”

“Just as the RSS works for the BJP, SLSM was the Sena’s backbone in every public sector unit,” Kirtikar said, asserting that the revived wing will play a “strong role in helping the Shiv Sena during the BMC elections.”

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has roped in several key figures to strengthen the organisation. His son and MP Shrikant Shinde will serve as working president, while Arun More will be the working secretary. MPs Ravindra Waikar, Naresh Mhaske, and Milind Deora will support the organisation in policy and recruitment matters.