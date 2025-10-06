Mumbai Police Imposes Drone & Flying Lantern Ban Ahead Of Diwali | Image generated by Grok Ai

Mumbai: With the festive season of Diwali just two weeks away, the Mumbai Police Commissionerate enforced a critical ban on drones and flying lanterns (sky lanterns) to ensure public safety and maintain order across the city. This proactive measure aims to mitigate potential security risks and fire hazards commonly associated with the widespread use of these devices during the celebrations.

The police cited concerns over the possibility of accidental fires, major mishaps, and the potential for anti-social elements to use these aerial devices to target prominent individuals (VVIPs) or cause widespread disruption, thereby compromising law and order.

The ban is being implemented in two phases. A complete prohibition on the flying of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hand gliders and hot air balloons will be in effect from October 7 to November 5, 2025, reported TV9 Marathi. Separately, the use, storage, and sale of flying lanterns are strictly prohibited for a 30-day period, commencing on October 12 and lasting until November 10, 2025.

The only exception to this order is aerial surveillance conducted by the Mumbai Police or any activity granted explicit written permission by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations).

Also Watch:

Legal Action To Be Taken Against Violators

Mumbai Police have issued a stern warning that any individual found violating this prohibitory order will face severe action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The authorities urge citizens to adhere strictly to these regulations, prioritising a safe and peaceful festival celebration over risky practices.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/