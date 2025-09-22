How This IIT-Delhi Incubated Startup Used 1,000 Drones To Transform Pune's Sky For PM Modi's Birthday | X / Murlidhar Mohol

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday was celebrated in Pune with Maharashtra’s first drone light show, featuring 1,000 synchronised drones creating intricate formations across the night sky, it marked another milestone for BotLab Dynamics, the IIT Delhi-incubated startup that’s leading India’s aerial entertainment landscape while emphasising the Make in India initiative.

Despite weather-related challenges that postponed the event, the drone show was enjoyed by Punekars as the illuminated drones choreographed themselves into stunning aerial formations, including one featuring PM Modi with his mother.

The Team Behind The Sky Canvas

BotLab Dynamics was founded in 2016 by Tanmay Bunkar, Anuj Barnwal, and Dr Sarita Ahlawat. What started as an IIT Delhi incubation project has now been operating globally with around 250 team members spanning nearly a decade in the industry.

“It takes a lot of effort and coordination among various teams that manage the hardware, software, and choreography to showcase these intricate designs up in the sky,” explained Neha Verma, communication lead at BotLab Dynamics. “We fly the drones at around 5 km height to display the formations from distant places as well, and also need permissions from several government authorities, local police, and others to operate.”

Technology That Paints The Sky

Drone light shows rely on illuminated, synchronised drones that use swarm technology to arrange themselves into precise aerial formations. The software converts graphics into flight commands, which are then communicated directly to the drones.

“Complex images can also be recreated in the sky using our software program,” Verma said. This technology has enabled BotLab to create corporate logos, intricate cultural designs, including India’s first QR code displayed in the sky.

Record-Breaking Journey

The company holds five Guinness World Records in the Drone Light Show category, with their most notable achievement being a 5,500-drone display during the Amaravati Drone Summit, the largest drone light show in India in October 2024.

Their event coverage includes events such as the Ambani pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Rashtrapati Bhavan's beating retreat ceremony, the Tata IPL Opening Ceremony, and Ayodhya's Diwali Deepotsav, among others

Promoting Make in India

In a welcome move toward self-reliance, BotLab builds its entire drone ecosystem domestically, from flight controllers to GPS systems and Electronic Speed Controllers (ESCs). “Focusing domestic production not only supports the Make in India initiative but also generates substantial employment opportunities across the technology sector,” Verma said.

Beyond Entertainment

Apart from drone light shows, the company operates Vayudh, a specialised vertical that develops next-generation nano drones and swarming technologies for modern defence and security applications, positioning India at the forefront of military drone technology.

Commenting on the future of the drone technology sector, Verma said, “As we see, ongoing global wars have significantly utilised drones; the future warfare will most likely rely on advanced drone technology. I believe this sector has scope to grow and can gradually generate employment.”