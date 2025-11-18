Pune: Lokmanya Nagar Residents Send Over 500 Postcards To CM Fadnavis Seeking Withdrawal Of Redevelopment Stay Order |

Pune: Residents of Lokmanya Nagar in Pune raised their voice against the stay imposed on the redevelopment of 57 buildings in the area by writing postcards addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

As many as 525 residents sent postcards to the Chief Minister Fadnavis, requesting immediate withdrawal of the stay order. The postcards were collected from citizens gathered at Lokmanya Nagar and dispatched to Mantralaya through the initiative of Adv. Ganesh Satpute.

According to Section 79A of the state regulations, 803 families from 57 buildings had formed groups of two, three, or four buildings and appointed developers. The redevelopment work, including demolition of old structures, was about to begin when, based on a letter sent by MLA Hemant Rasane, the Chief Minister imposed a temporary stay, a move strongly objected to by the residents, who claimed that this stay order has shattered the dreams of thousands who were eagerly waiting for their new homes and has triggered widespread anger in the locality.

The buildings in Lokmnya Nagar are over 60 years old and constructed using the load-bearing method, which has now been certified as a dangerous structure by engineers. As a result, 803 residents continue to live in unsafe and life-threatening conditions, the committee stated.

The Lokmanya Nagar Bachav Kruti Samiti, formed to demand the lifting of the stay, has been protesting through various democratic means since August this year. These efforts include agitations, meetings with the Deputy Chief Minister and MHADA officials, a signature campaign, and even sending hundreds of emails to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Four days ago, committee members met Pravin Darekar, Chairman, Redevelopment Corporation, Maharashtra, in Mumbai. Through his coordination, a meeting was arranged with MHADA Vice President Sanjeev Jaiswal. Jaiswal suggested forming a ‘mini cluster’ of six buildings; however, the committee clarified with evidence that this option was not feasible as several societies had already progressed significantly in the redevelopment process. The discussion concluded on a positive note, according to the committee.

The committee, which has so far followed every democratic path, has now clearly stated that if the stay is not lifted soon, it will be compelled to take the legal route.