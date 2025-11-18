Jalgaon Local Body Polls: 3,835 Candidates File Nominations For 464 Seats In 18 Municipalities | PTI (Representative Pic)

Jalgaon: On the last day of filing nominations for the municipal elections on Monday, the process of filing nominations continued till late at night due to an unprecedented rush to file applications.

Between November 10 and 17, 3835 applications were filed for 464 corporator posts in 18 municipalities, while 242 applications were filed for 18 mayor posts, the administration said on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the wives of four sitting MLAs have entered the fray for the post of mayor.

Since the maximum number of applications received in Bhusawal on Monday was 293, the process of accepting applications there continued till dawn. By the end of Monday, 531 people had applied for 50 corporator posts in Bhusawal, while 18 applications had been received for the post of mayor.

This was followed by 377 applications for 36 posts in Amalner and 30 applications for the post of mayor. 335 applications were received for 36 posts in Chalisgaon and 9 applications for the post of mayor.

The maximum number of 21 applications for the post of mayor has come from Raver Municipality. 3835 candidates have applied for 464 corporator posts in 18 municipalities, while 242 applications have come for the post of mayor.

The application process is being conducted today, and after this, the status of the candidates will be known. The last date for withdrawal is 21st November, after which the picture of the election will become clear.

MLAs' wives in the fray for the post of mayor

On the last day of filing of applications in this battle of municipal elections, on Monday, BJP's Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan's wife Sadhana Mahajan filed her application for the post of chairman for Jamner Municipality, while Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare's wife Rajni Savkare filed her application from Bhusawal.

BJP MLA Mangesh Chavan's wife Pratibha Chavan filed her application from Chalisgaon, while Shiv Sena Shinde group MLA Kishore Patil's wife Sunita Chavan, filed her application from Pochora. Sucheta Wagh, wife of former Pachora MLA Dilip Wagh, has filed her application. Due to this, these mayoral elections have become prestigious for these public representatives.