Mumbai News: MAHARAIL Yet To Provide Revised Elphinstone Bridge Demolition Plan To Western Railway - REPORTS | File

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MAHARAIL) has not yet submitted a revised plan to the Western Railway for the demolition of the Elphinstone Bridge on the railway tracks at Prabhadevi. That is why permission has not been given to demolish the bridge, Western Railway officials said.

A detailed plan must be submitted to the Railways to demolish the bridge and then start construction. Accordingly, ‘MAHARAIL’ had submitted a plan to the Western Railway for the demolition of the Prabhadevi bridge. Western Railway reviewed it and made observations on the necessary improvements and safety issues.

Also Watch

The Railways had sent it to ‘MAHARAIL’ in March 2025 for improvement; however, even after six months, ‘Maharel’ has not yet sent the revised supervision plan to the Railways. The Railways had asked them to attach documents that meet many of the points in these observations.

When asked to reply to the Western Railway, Maharail officials did not respond. Fear of project delay The observations made by the Western Railway included detailed information about the cranes used to demolish the bridge, where the remains of the bridge will be kept after demolition, the sequential process for removing the span cross girder and stringer assembly, details of the phased removal of the footpath and deck slab, etc., according to report by Lokmat.

The Railways had mentioned that it is necessary to provide information about the use of safe lifting hooks instead of slings while lifting the main girder, the maximum load of the site and the soil capacity. Railway officials say that the bridge work cannot be done safely unless the observations given by the Railways are fulfilled. Meanwhile, the delay in the work due to the lack of response from ‘MAHARAIL’ is likely to affect the project schedule.