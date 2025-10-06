Mumbai: Rising Stone-Pelting Incidents On Suburban Railway Network Spark Major Safety Concern | Representative Image

Stone pelting incidents on Mumbai’s suburban railway network have escalated into a serious and persistent safety concern, threatening the lives of thousands of daily commuters. Despite various safety measures by Indian Railways—including the installation of iron grills on train windows—the problem continues unabated, with a new, more disturbing trend emerging: passengers, especially those standing near train doors, are becoming direct targets.

In the past few weeks alone, three women sustained serious injuries in separate stone pelting incidents on the Harbour Line, underlining the urgency of the issue. These acts, once dismissed as mischief, are now being recognized as manifestations of deeper social, psychological, and infrastructural problems.

A Disturbing Pattern: Recent Incidents Raise Alarm

On September 26, 28-year-old Shivani was injured on the head when a stone struck her on a CSMT–Goregaon slow local train near Reay Road station at 7:15 pm. Just days earlier, on September 18, 39-year-old Anuradha Sav suffered an eye injury near Wadala, and on September 15, 21-year-old Harshada Pawar was hit in the face near Cotton Green–Reay Road section while travelling on the footboard.

These incidents are not isolated. According to officials from Central Railway, nearly 30 stone-pelting cases are reported every year across the Mumbai division of Central Railway. However, comparatively fewer cases — around 10 to 12 — are reported on the Western Railway’s Mumbai Central division each year

On the Western Railway, most of the incidents are reported in areas like Mahim, Bandra, Kandivali, and beyond Virar. On the other hand, most of the cases on the Central Railway occur on the Harbour Line, particularly between Dockyard Road and Mankhurd. Additionally, on the Main Line, areas like Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva, and beyond Kalyan record a higher number of stone-pelting cases.

Who throws stones?

In most cases, the individuals who throw stones at trains are children. In nearly 30 per cent of the cases, those involved are either substance abusers, mentally unstable, or suffer from psychological disorders. Recently, Central Railwayth arrested Naushad Ali Abdul Wahid Sheikh, a footpath dweller from Mohammed Ali Road, Bhendi Bazaar, who has confessed to being involved in four such incidents. According to Central Railway officials, Naushad Ali Abdul Wahid Sheikh appears to be mentally unstable.

Why Do People Throw Stones at Trains?

The motivations behind these acts are as complex as they are troubling. According to a senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) official, many perpetrators are children and teenagers from nearby slum areas. “For many children, this is a game or a dare,” said the official. “The thrill of hitting a moving train or watching someone duck can feel exciting to them. But they do not realise the damage they can cause.”

Dr. Harish Shetty, a noted psychiatrist, concurs: “It’s a form of vicarious pleasure for bored children. But at a deeper level, it may be an unconscious rebellion—a symbolic strike against something they see as part of a privileged world they do not belong to.”

The problem, experts say, is not just delinquency—it’s a reflection of boredom, marginalization, and lack of structured engagement for children in these communities.

A Cry for Help: Deeper Issues at Play

AK Singh, former Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Central & Western Railways, emphasized that real change will not come through punishment alone. “These are not just mischievous acts; they are symptoms of social neglect. We need to engage with these communities empathetically—through education, sports, arts, and trust-building. When children throw stones at trains, it’s not just mischief — it’s a cry for attention from those society has left behind. "

During my tenure with Central and Western Railways, our focus was on corrective rather than punitive measures," Singh explained. "We implemented educational and awareness drives to help children understand the dangers and consequences of their actions. Community-based sports and arts programs were introduced to provide positive outlets for their energy. Additionally, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), in collaboration with NGOs and local schools, worked to build trust and meaningful connections within these communities"

PC Sinha, former Chief Security Commissioner of Western Railway, noted that in some cases, stone pelting is also a form of anti-establishment sentiment: “Trains become a symbol of authority. For some, it’s a way to express anger towards a system that’s failed them.”

Operational Responses: From Surveillance to Social Rehabilitation

To counter the rising menace, the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police (GRP), and local police have intensified efforts. Regular patrolling has been stepped up, and standalone surveillance cameras with live feeds have been installed at vulnerable spots.

K.K. Ashraf (currently serving as Chief Vigilance Officer of Kochi Metro on deputation), former Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Central Railway (Mumbai Division), spoke about his team’s multi-pronged approach: “Installing surveillance cameras completely eliminated stone-pelting at some high-risk spots. But tech isn’t enough. We launched ‘Operation Dignity’ to rehabilitate vulnerable people around the tracks—those suffering from grief, addiction, or unemployment—who might otherwise resort to antisocial behaviour" He recalled a case where a man, devastated after losing his son in a railway accident, began throwing stones out of grief and anger.

Passengers Living in Fear

These incidents have left commuters, especially women, shaken. Manasi Jana, a Tilaknagar resident and Harbour Line commuter, expressed her fear: “Every time I stand near the door, I worry a stone might hit me. It’s terrifying.” Ashwini Nahar, a regular commuter from Chunabhatti, urged stronger police action in slum areas near the tracks: “We need more than patrolling. People need to understand that this isn’t a prank—it’s a crime.” A Multi-Dimensional Problem Needs a Multi-Pronged Solution

Stone pelting on Mumbai’s local trains is not just a law-and-order issue—it is a public safety hazard, a social issue, and a psychological cry for attention. "Addressing it requires coordinated action between the railways, police, local communities, NGOs, and mental health professionals. Only by combining enforcement with empathy, education, and engagement can Mumbai hope to put an end to this dangerous trend—and make its lifeline trains safer for the millions who depend on them every day," said a senior railway official.

"The Government Railway Police (GRP), city police, and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), along with civil society organizations, need to adopt a more preventive and community-driven approach. This includes frequent awareness campaigns in slum communities, regular meetings with local leaders and residents, educational programs in nearby schools, community engagement through sports and arts, and the installation of surveillance systems" official further added.

