 Mira-Bhayander To Naigaon Metro Project Tender Delay Shatters Residents' Dream For Smoother & Safer Transport
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayander To Naigaon Metro Project Tender Delay Shatters Residents' Dream For Smoother & Safer Transport

Mira-Bhayander To Naigaon Metro Project Tender Delay Shatters Residents' Dream For Smoother & Safer Transport

The tender delay for the Mira-Bhayander to Naigaon metro project has devastated Panju Island villagers, forcing dangerous travel methods. Tragedy struck with Sanjay Bhoir's death from a passenger's coconut, reigniting concerns over the stalled bridge.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Mira-Bhayander To Naigaon Metro Project Tender Delay Shatters Residents' Dream For Smoother & Safer Transport | File

Mumbai: The delay in the tender for the Mira-Bhayander to Naigaon metro project and the transport bridge has shattered the long-standing dream of the villagers of Panju Island. To reach Naigaon or Bhayander station from this village, one has to travel by boat or walk on a truck on the railway creek bridge. This journey has now claimed the lives of the villagers. But still, the state government has ignored it from the centre.

Sanjay Bhoir, a young man from Panju Island, died tragically after being hit by a coconut thrown by a passenger in a local train. After this incident, the issue of the stalled bridge on Panju Island has come up for discussion once again.

Also Watch

Five to six deaths so far Sanjay Bhoir, a 25-year-old youth from the same village, was walking on the bridge when a passenger in a train threw a bag of Nirmala into the creek. Sanjay died tragically after being hit by a coconut.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 Begins Today For Over 1,700 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Criteria & How To Apply
Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 Begins Today For Over 1,700 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Criteria & How To Apply
'Will Smith Should’ve Slapped..': 'Red-Faced' Jaden Smith TROLLED For Walking With Underwear On Display Amid Paris Fashion Week 2025
'Will Smith Should’ve Slapped..': 'Red-Faced' Jaden Smith TROLLED For Walking With Underwear On Display Amid Paris Fashion Week 2025
PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Jaipur SMS Hospital Fire, Prays For Speedy Recovery Of Injured
PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Jaipur SMS Hospital Fire, Prays For Speedy Recovery Of Injured
BMC Elections 2025: State Election Commission Approves Ward Boundaries In Mumbai For Civic Body Polls; Here's How You Can Check Final List Published Online
BMC Elections 2025: State Election Commission Approves Ward Boundaries In Mumbai For Civic Body Polls; Here's How You Can Check Final List Published Online

The village on Panju island, home to around 3,500 residents, is isolated, surrounded by water without any bridge access. To reach Naigaon or Bhayander station, villagers must travel by boat for four to five minutes, followed by a train journey or a thirty-minute walk along a railway bridge, according to report by Saamana.

Mira-Bhayander To Naigaon Metro Project

A proposed metro rail project and vehicle bridge connecting Mira-Bhayander to Naigaon encountered delays due to bureaucratic red tape, leaving the villagers' hopes unfulfilled. Current plans include a coastal road from Versova to Vasai-Virar, but its design threatens local fishing, forcing it to reroute. Additionally, a third railway bridge over Bhayander and Naigaon creeks is under construction, yet no bridge has been proposed specifically for Panju villagers, prompting frustration among residents like Vilas Bhoir.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to construct a 4.98-km double-decker bridge over Vasai creek, connecting Bhayander and Naigaon. This innovative structure will have a metro rail on the upper deck and a road beneath, enhancing connectivity in the Vasai area. Approved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Rs 1501 crore project will facilitate transportation for the surrounding areas and connect the isolated Panju island.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Four Restaurant Workers Arrested For Brutally Assaulting An Abandoned Stray Dog In Mira...
article-image

The bridge's construction requires permissions from various authorities due to its location in sensitive areas. Additionally, the proposed Metro Route 13, spanning 23 kilometres with 20 stations, will improve public transport links between Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar, as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation oversees the project’s engineering standards and safety.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2025: State Election Commission Approves Ward Boundaries In Mumbai For Civic Body...

BMC Elections 2025: State Election Commission Approves Ward Boundaries In Mumbai For Civic Body...

Maharashtra Cybercrime: 69-Year-Old Retired Railway Official From Bhusawal Loses ₹20 Lakh In...

Maharashtra Cybercrime: 69-Year-Old Retired Railway Official From Bhusawal Loses ₹20 Lakh In...

Mumbai Crime: 51-Year-Old Advocate Loses ₹2 Crore In Sextortion; FIR Filed

Mumbai Crime: 51-Year-Old Advocate Loses ₹2 Crore In Sextortion; FIR Filed

Mumbai: Powai Police Yet To Act On Cross-FIRs Between Senior Bureaucrats Over Registration Of Flats

Mumbai: Powai Police Yet To Act On Cross-FIRs Between Senior Bureaucrats Over Registration Of Flats

Mumbai: 2 Developers Collude With Banks, Trap Several Homebuyers In Fraudulent Subvention Scheme

Mumbai: 2 Developers Collude With Banks, Trap Several Homebuyers In Fraudulent Subvention Scheme