Mira-Bhayander To Naigaon Metro Project Tender Delay Shatters Residents' Dream For Smoother & Safer Transport | File

Mumbai: The delay in the tender for the Mira-Bhayander to Naigaon metro project and the transport bridge has shattered the long-standing dream of the villagers of Panju Island. To reach Naigaon or Bhayander station from this village, one has to travel by boat or walk on a truck on the railway creek bridge. This journey has now claimed the lives of the villagers. But still, the state government has ignored it from the centre.

Sanjay Bhoir, a young man from Panju Island, died tragically after being hit by a coconut thrown by a passenger in a local train. After this incident, the issue of the stalled bridge on Panju Island has come up for discussion once again.

Five to six deaths so far Sanjay Bhoir, a 25-year-old youth from the same village, was walking on the bridge when a passenger in a train threw a bag of Nirmala into the creek. Sanjay died tragically after being hit by a coconut.

The village on Panju island, home to around 3,500 residents, is isolated, surrounded by water without any bridge access. To reach Naigaon or Bhayander station, villagers must travel by boat for four to five minutes, followed by a train journey or a thirty-minute walk along a railway bridge, according to report by Saamana.

Mira-Bhayander To Naigaon Metro Project

A proposed metro rail project and vehicle bridge connecting Mira-Bhayander to Naigaon encountered delays due to bureaucratic red tape, leaving the villagers' hopes unfulfilled. Current plans include a coastal road from Versova to Vasai-Virar, but its design threatens local fishing, forcing it to reroute. Additionally, a third railway bridge over Bhayander and Naigaon creeks is under construction, yet no bridge has been proposed specifically for Panju villagers, prompting frustration among residents like Vilas Bhoir.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to construct a 4.98-km double-decker bridge over Vasai creek, connecting Bhayander and Naigaon. This innovative structure will have a metro rail on the upper deck and a road beneath, enhancing connectivity in the Vasai area. Approved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Rs 1501 crore project will facilitate transportation for the surrounding areas and connect the isolated Panju island.

The bridge's construction requires permissions from various authorities due to its location in sensitive areas. Additionally, the proposed Metro Route 13, spanning 23 kilometres with 20 stations, will improve public transport links between Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar, as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation oversees the project’s engineering standards and safety.