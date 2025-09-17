Mumbai News: Four Restaurant Workers Arrested For Brutally Assaulting An Abandoned Stray Dog In Mira Road | VIDEO | Instagram (palfoundation.in)

Mumbai: A heart-wrenching case of animal cruelty has surfaced in the city after a 3.5-year-old abandoned stray dog named Murphy was brutally assaulted by hotel workers. The incident, captured in viral videos and corroborated by eyewitness accounts, has triggered widespread condemnation from citizens, activists, and political leaders.

According to two witnesses a coworker and a nearby tea stall vendor Murphy, a friendly stray well-known in the locality, was tied with a cloth and beaten with rods and stones by at least four hotel staffers. The eyewitnesses alleged that the assault was unprovoked, as the dog had never displayed aggression towards anyone and was known to be gentle with passersby. The incident reportedly took place near Shakti Tower in Mira Road.

Animal lovers and locals expressed shock over the barbaric act, demanding strict punishment for those responsible. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of support for Murphy and outrage against the perpetrators, with many calling for stronger enforcement of animal protection laws in India.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief and president extended support to animal activists, urging authorities to take swift action. Meanwhile, Pal Foundation, an NGO working for animal welfare, stepped in to file a formal complaint. Backed by activists and lawyers, the foundation has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Indian Penal Code sections about animal abuse.

The Pal Foundation, an animal welfare NGO, filed an official complaint with advocates and legal representatives, seeking the detention of the alleged offender under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant Indian Penal Code sections. An FIR (No. 0418) was registered at Mira Road Police Station, citing BNS Sections 325 and PCA Act 1960 – Sections 11(1)(d) and 11(1)(i). Pal Advisor Roshan Pathak, alongside local activists, helped ensure the suspect's transfer to police custody.