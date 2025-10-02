 Dussehra Rally 2025: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP, Announces White Paper On BMC At Shivaji Park - VIDEO
Dussehra Rally 2025: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP, Announces White Paper On BMC At Shivaji Park - VIDEO

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray | ANI

Mumbai: While lambasting the BJP on various issues, including Hindutva and governance, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray announced that his party will release a white paper on the BMC. Addressing the traditional Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park on Thursday, he reiterated his stand on joining hands with his cousin Raj Thackeray.

In his 40-minute speech, braving the rains, Thackeray said the civic body was in deficit thanks to the loot under the present regime at the state level. “Everything will come to light after the elections to the BMC, and we will issue a white paper,” he said. He also alleged that the BJP was trying to create a Hindu-Muslim divide ahead of the BMC elections. “We look up to Mumbai as our soul, but for you, it's a trade,” the UBT chief said.

Speaking on his proposed alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Thackeray said, “I have already said on July 5 that we came together to stay together.” Coming down against the BJP, he said, “Don’t question our Hindutva or we will come out with all the pictures of yours with caps.”

“The BJP has become like an amoeba that causes stomach ache when it enters the body, and disturbs peace when it enters society,” said Thackeray.

On the recent floods, he demanded Rs50,000 aid per hectare to farmers with a loan waiver. The Shiv Sena will resort to agitation and organise a morcha in the Marathwada region, Thackeray announced. Referring to depositing Rs10,000 each into the accounts of women from Bihar, Thackeray said, “The Centre has money to buy votes but does not have funds for rain-ravaged Maharashtra”.

