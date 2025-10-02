Mumbai Crime: Kurar Teacher Booked For Forging Principal’s Signature, Siphoning ₹1 Lakh From School Funds

Kurar police register case against teacher for allegedly siphoning school funds through forged cheques | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Kurar police have registered a case against a teacher and an unidentified accomplice for allegedly siphoning off Rs 1 lakh from LP Jagdale Guruji School’s funds by forging the principal’s signature on a cheque.

Discovery of Irregularities

According to the FIR, the school, run by Seva Ashram Shikshan Sanstha in Kurar village, Malad East, maintains an account with Union Bank of India, Malad branch. Principal Smita Malvade discovered irregularities after taking charge in November 2022 and reviewing the account records.

She found that on September 15, 2022, a cheque of Rs 1 lakh had been issued in the name of Umang Sports Academy, though the school had not purchased any equipment or engaged with the academy. Another cheque of Rs 5,400 was issued on March 23, 2023 in the name of Chetan Ahir, with no records of the transaction.

Forgery and Funds Misappropriation

An inquiry by the charity commission revealed that teacher Ram Waghmare had forged the signatures of former principal Ravindra Pingale, issued the cheques, and routed the Rs 1 lakh through Umang Sports Academy’s account at Thane Bharat Co-operative Bank before transferring it to his personal account.

Also Watch:

Complaint and FIR Filed

Following the probe, charity observer Ashok Umbre, 42, lodged a complaint, and police booked Waghmare and an unidentified individual for criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/