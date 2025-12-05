 Maharashtra Govt Forms Six Vigilance Teams Across Revenue Divisions To Probe Complaints And Boost Transparency
The mechanism is being developed to enhance transparency and improve the image of the department, which sees maximum public footfall through offices such as the district collectorate, sub-divisional offices, tehsildar offices, the registration and stamps department, land survey units and the minor minerals wing, including sand mining.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, six vigilance teams will monitor the functioning of the state’s revenue machinery, which handles key matters such as land, stamp duty, minor minerals and land surveys. Announcing the move, revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said he will chair the state level committee, which will include five other members, to review the vigilance teams’ work.

Six Divisional Vigilance Units to Probe Complaints

All six teams will operate at each revenue division – Konkan (which include Mumbai), Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati and Nagpur. These teams will investigate complaints against officers and employees of the department. The mechanism is being developed to enhance transparency and improve the image of the department, which sees maximum public footfall through offices such as the district collectorate, sub-divisional offices, tehsildar offices, the registration and stamps department, land survey units and the minor minerals wing, including sand mining.

All divisional commissioners have been directed to set up vigilance teams at their respective levels within the next 15 days, as per orders issued by Bawankule.

article-image

Vigilance Panels to Conduct Swift, Impartial Probes

According to the revenue minister’s office, the vigilance committees must thoroughly and impartially probe complaints regarding irregularities in the department’s day-to-day functioning, and must do so on an immediate basis. Each divisional-level team will comprise the additional divisional commissioner, deputy collector (revenue), deputy collector, district superintendent of land records, district mining officer, a joint registrar from the district, and a tehsildarlevel officer.

