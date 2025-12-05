Mumbai Metro 3 Issues Advisory for Dadar, Siddhivinayak Stations: Key Entry–Exit Points From 5–7 December; Details Inside |

To ensure seamless movement and convenience for passengers, specific entry and exit points at Dadar and Siddhivinayak metro stations will remain operational between 5th and 7th December. The advisory aims to ease passenger flow and enhance accessibility across both busy stations on the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line.

🚇 Commuter Advisory (5th to 7th December)



For the convenience of passengers, the following Entry–Exit points at Dadar and Siddhivinayak metro stations will be available from 5-7 Dec:



📍 Dadar Metro Station – Entry/Exit Points:

• B3 – Staircase & Escalators (⬆️⬇️)

Dadar Metro Station Access Points

Commuters at Dadar Metro Station can use the following entry and exit points during this period:

B3 – Staircase and Escalators (Up & Down)

A2 – Staircase, Lift, and Upward Escalator

A4 – Staircase and Escalators (Up & Down)

These points are designed to facilitate a smooth transition for daily travellers, especially during rush hours, ensuring a balanced distribution of footfall across platforms.

Siddhivinayak Metro Station Access Points

At Siddhivinayak Metro Station, the following entry and exit points will be open:

A1 – Staircase

A3 – Upward Escalator & Staircase

A4 – Staircase, Lift & Upward Escalator

A5 – Staircase & Upward Escalator

B1 – Staircase, Lift & Upward Escalator

B2 – Staircase & Upward Escalator

With a mix of staircases, escalators, and lifts, these arrangements prioritise accessibility for differently-abled passengers and those carrying luggage or travelling with children.

Authorities Encourage Passenger Cooperation

Metro authorities have urged passengers to use the designated access points for an organised commuting experience and to avoid overcrowding at specific gates. The move aligns with ongoing efforts to streamline metro operations and ensure commuter safety and comfort during peak travel hours.