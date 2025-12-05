Mumbai Metro 3 Issues Advisory for Dadar, Siddhivinayak Stations: Key Entry–Exit Points From 5–7 December; Details Inside

To ensure seamless movement and convenience for passengers, specific entry and exit points at Dadar and Siddhivinayak metro stations will remain operational between 5th and 7th December. The advisory aims to ease passenger flow and enhance accessibility across both busy stations on the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line.
Dadar Metro Station Access Points
Commuters at Dadar Metro Station can use the following entry and exit points during this period:
B3 – Staircase and Escalators (Up & Down)
A2 – Staircase, Lift, and Upward Escalator
A4 – Staircase and Escalators (Up & Down)
These points are designed to facilitate a smooth transition for daily travellers, especially during rush hours, ensuring a balanced distribution of footfall across platforms.
Siddhivinayak Metro Station Access Points
At Siddhivinayak Metro Station, the following entry and exit points will be open:
A1 – Staircase
A3 – Upward Escalator & Staircase
A4 – Staircase, Lift & Upward Escalator
A5 – Staircase & Upward Escalator
B1 – Staircase, Lift & Upward Escalator
B2 – Staircase & Upward Escalator
With a mix of staircases, escalators, and lifts, these arrangements prioritise accessibility for differently-abled passengers and those carrying luggage or travelling with children.
Authorities Encourage Passenger Cooperation
Metro authorities have urged passengers to use the designated access points for an organised commuting experience and to avoid overcrowding at specific gates. The move aligns with ongoing efforts to streamline metro operations and ensure commuter safety and comfort during peak travel hours.