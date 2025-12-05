Indigo Flight Cancellation Row: Mangalore Couple Recounts Chaotic Travel Experience At Mumbai Airport | VIDEO

Passengers recount chaos after multiple Indigo flight cancellations & delays | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 04: A couple from Mangalore who were scheduled to come to Mumbai to attend a wedding had a horrendous experience with Indigo Airline. The following is a first-person account texted on WhatsApp by the woman, a lecturer, who preferred to remain anonymous:

Flight cancelled last minute via WhatsApp at 3:30 am

"We had booked our flight by Indigo on November 27 in order to attend a family friend's daughter's wedding in Mumbai. We received a WhatsApp message from the airline at 3.30 a.m. saying that our flight is cancelled.. i.e. the 9.10 a.m. flt no. 6E 6205 from IXE to BOM. So we took the option of travelling the next day on the 28th.. that flight was on time."

Bhai.. we tried every bloody option .. nothing gets us to Delhi on time for IBTR :( — Arun Prabhudesai (@8ap) December 4, 2025

IndiGo flights have been facing delays since yesterday, and things are getting tense at Mumbai Airport. Passengers on the Ahmedabad-bound flight are especially frustrated arguments have even broken out at the gate..!!@IndiGo6E @CSMIA_Official @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/T5z0dG9c2V — Shahzaman Mujahid (@ShahzamanMujah1) December 4, 2025

Perhaps even worse than the delays and cancellations has been the total communication breakdown by @IndiGo6E . Not keeping passengers informed. What a shame https://t.co/B1u3n7GrsX — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) December 4, 2025

Return flight delayed, then cancelled—updates sent to wrong number

"Our return to IXE was scheduled for the 3rd of Dec. by Indigo at 7.30 p.m. 6E 148 but at 1 p.m. we got a msg that the flight is delayed and that we have been put on the 9.30 p.m. flight. A few hours later we got a msg that the flight is cancelled. Indigo did not send a msg to the registered number, instead they sent it to the one who did the web check in for us. Luckily it was our daughter who did the web chk in.. So she was passing on the msgs."

Need to shutdown Indigo airlines. Really pathetic from 13hrs I am waiting in Mumbai airport. My flight is at 9:30PM on 3rd dec 2025. Waiting since 13hrs no response and no service providing. @IndiGo6E @DGCAIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/aNpZ4tldmm — King (@sarathBabu8081) December 4, 2025

My Indigo Flight from Pune to Delhi is delayed by more than 3.5 hours.



There are many flyers who have been waiting at the airport for more than 12 hours.@IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/TrF8enJMI5 — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham_fd) December 3, 2025

Rebooked for Dec 4—chaos at counter, multiple gate changes

"So we re-booked our tickets Flight no. 6E165 (Mumbai–Mangalore) for today (Dec 4) which was scheduled to take off at 2 p.m. but when we went to the Indigo counter there was absolutely pandemonium there with just two staff handling the mess. Suddenly we were told that the gate no. has changed and the changing of the gates went on many times. Finally after the passengers gave them a dressing down they put up the timing of the flight as 3.50. We boarded at 4.50 p.m. but just about to take off now."

