Indigo Flight Cancellation Row: Mangalore Couple Recounts Chaotic Travel Experience At Mumbai Airport | VIDEO

Mumbai, Dec 04: A couple from Mangalore who were scheduled to come to Mumbai to attend a wedding had a horrendous experience with Indigo Airline. The following is a first-person account texted on WhatsApp by the woman, a lecturer, who preferred to remain anonymous:
Flight cancelled last minute via WhatsApp at 3:30 am
"We had booked our flight by Indigo on November 27 in order to attend a family friend's daughter's wedding in Mumbai. We received a WhatsApp message from the airline at 3.30 a.m. saying that our flight is cancelled.. i.e. the 9.10 a.m. flt no. 6E 6205 from IXE to BOM. So we took the option of travelling the next day on the 28th.. that flight was on time."
Return flight delayed, then cancelled—updates sent to wrong number
"Our return to IXE was scheduled for the 3rd of Dec. by Indigo at 7.30 p.m. 6E 148 but at 1 p.m. we got a msg that the flight is delayed and that we have been put on the 9.30 p.m. flight. A few hours later we got a msg that the flight is cancelled. Indigo did not send a msg to the registered number, instead they sent it to the one who did the web check in for us. Luckily it was our daughter who did the web chk in.. So she was passing on the msgs."
Rebooked for Dec 4—chaos at counter, multiple gate changes
"So we re-booked our tickets Flight no. 6E165 (Mumbai–Mangalore) for today (Dec 4) which was scheduled to take off at 2 p.m. but when we went to the Indigo counter there was absolutely pandemonium there with just two staff handling the mess. Suddenly we were told that the gate no. has changed and the changing of the gates went on many times. Finally after the passengers gave them a dressing down they put up the timing of the flight as 3.50. We boarded at 4.50 p.m. but just about to take off now."
