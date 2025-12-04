Chaos At Mumbai Airport As IndiGo Meltdown Enters Day 3, Around 170 Flights Cancelled Nationwide, Passengers Erupt In Anger; VIDEOS

Mumbai: Massive disruption continued for the third straight day on Thursday as IndiGo’s nationwide operational crisis deepened, triggering chaos at Mumbai airport and several major hubs across the country. The airline, battling an acute crew shortage and cascading technical and weather-related setbacks, cancelled nearly 170 flights by the end of the day, leaving thousands of passengers stranded, frustrated and scrambling for alternatives.

Need to shutdown Indigo airlines. Really pathetic from 13hrs I am waiting in Mumbai airport. My flight is at 9:30PM on 3rd dec 2025. Waiting since 13hrs no response and no service providing. @IndiGo6E @DGCAIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/aNpZ4tldmm — King (@sarathBabu8081) December 4, 2025

Social media was flooded with videos and posts from distressed passengers who accused IndiGo of failing to manage the crisis transparently. Several clips showed heated arguments at Mumbai airport counters, long queues and passengers chanting, “Shame on you, IndiGo!”, showing the deep frustration caused by hours-long delays, lack of updates and last-minute cancellations.

My flight Delhi to Mumbai scheduled for 11:30 PM on 3 Dec was delayed to 3:00 AM on 4 Dec. When I reached the airport at 1:00 AM, I was told the flight was fully booked and I had no seat despite having a confirmed ticket.

What action can I take against IndiGo in this situation? — Saransh (@saransh_great) December 3, 2025

The ripple effect was felt across India’s busiest airports. According to PTI, Delhi witnessed more than 30 cancellations, while Hyderabad saw around 33 flights grounded. Bengaluru reported a staggering 73 cancellations, and at Mumbai airport, at least 33 flights were impacted, adding to the mounting anger among commuters.

IndiGo Issues Statement On Situation

In a statement, IndiGo acknowledged the severe breakdown in operations and issued a public apology, urging travellers to prepare for further disruptions through Friday. The airline said it has begun making calibrated adjustments to stabilise the network over the next 48 hours.

“We acknowledge that IndiGo’s operations have been significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, and we sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” an airline spokesperson said as quoted by PTI.

According to IndiGo, the meltdown was triggered by a combination of factors, including technology glitches, adverse weather in key sectors, heavy airspace congestion and operational strain caused by updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) implemented in November, which restrict pilot duty hours.

As the crisis enters its third day, travellers continue to face uncertainty, long waiting hours and scattered communication, with IndiGo struggling to restore normalcy across its massive network.