 Mumbai News: IIT-Bombay Recommends Design Tweaks To Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover; BMC To Submit Revised Drawings For Monopile Review
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: IIT-Bombay Recommends Design Tweaks To Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover; BMC To Submit Revised Drawings For Monopile Review

Mumbai News: IIT-Bombay Recommends Design Tweaks To Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover; BMC To Submit Revised Drawings For Monopile Review

Following a site inspection conducted on Thursday, the expert team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has recommended specific design modifications to the Veer Savarkar flyover at Goregaon. The BMC will update the design and submit revised drawings to IIT Bombay for a detailed assessment of whether monopile technology can serve as an alternative to demolishing the flyover.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 01:17 AM IST
article-image
IIT-B team suggests design changes at Veer Savarkar flyover; BMC to send revised plans for review | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 04: Following a site inspection conducted on Thursday, the expert team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has recommended specific design modifications to the Veer Savarkar flyover at Goregaon.

The BMC will update the design and submit revised drawings to IIT Bombay for a detailed assessment of whether monopile technology can serve as an alternative to demolishing the flyover.

Revised Drawings To Be Submitted To IIT-Bombay

A senior civic official said, "Before finalising its report, the IIT Bombay team conducted an on-site technical inspection of the flyover to verify its precise alignment, available clearance, turning-radius adequacy and the scope for optimising the bridge span. Based on these assessments, the team recommended specific design refinements and requested revised drawings and supporting engineering documents."

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Questions Maintainability Of Vijay Mallya’s Plea Against Fugitive Economic Offender Act; Asks When He Will Return To India
Bombay HC Questions Maintainability Of Vijay Mallya’s Plea Against Fugitive Economic Offender Act; Asks When He Will Return To India
Harris Shield: Anjumam Allana & Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalay March Ahead
Harris Shield: Anjumam Allana & Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalay March Ahead
Mumbai News: BMC Finalises ₹11,166 Crore Manori Desalination Plant Deal With GVPR Engineers After Bid Cut Of ₹494 Cr
Mumbai News: BMC Finalises ₹11,166 Crore Manori Desalination Plant Deal With GVPR Engineers After Bid Cut Of ₹494 Cr
Mumbai News: IIT-Bombay Recommends Design Tweaks To Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover; BMC To Submit Revised Drawings For Monopile Review
Mumbai News: IIT-Bombay Recommends Design Tweaks To Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover; BMC To Submit Revised Drawings For Monopile Review

He further added that civic engineers will incorporate these revisions and then submit the updated package to IIT Bombay, following which a technical review meeting is scheduled in two weeks.

Monopile Technology Under Evaluation

IIT Bombay is expected to submit a report on whether monopile technology can serve as a viable alternative to demolishing the structure. The method involves driving a single large-diameter reinforced concrete pile deep into the ground, creating a strong and space-efficient foundation, said an official.

Flyover’s Background & Opposition To Demolition

The seven-year-old Veer Savarkar (MTNL) Flyover in Goregaon West, built for Rs 27 crore, links the Western Express Highway to Rustomjee Ozone and serves as a key east–west connector that helps commuters bypass S.V. Road.

In August, the BMC proposed demolishing it for a new Mumbai Coastal Road Project (North) corridor from Versova to Dahisar, sparking strong public and political opposition.

Also Watch:

Read Also
IIT-Bombay To Inspect Veer Savarkar Flyover In Goregaon For Monopile Alternative To Demolition
article-image

Residents, political leaders and BJP MLA Vidya Thakur urged the BMC to reconsider, warning of major traffic disruption. The Free Press Journal, through its report, highlighted the commuter inconvenience the demolition would cause.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Finalises ₹11,166 Crore Manori Desalination Plant Deal With GVPR Engineers After...

Mumbai News: BMC Finalises ₹11,166 Crore Manori Desalination Plant Deal With GVPR Engineers After...

Mumbai News: IIT-Bombay Recommends Design Tweaks To Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover; BMC To...

Mumbai News: IIT-Bombay Recommends Design Tweaks To Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover; BMC To...

Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Fake Call Centre Selling ‘Viagra’ To US Citizens; 8 Arrested, Key...

Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Fake Call Centre Selling ‘Viagra’ To US Citizens; 8 Arrested, Key...

Maharashtra Govt Transfers AMC Amit Saini Following Scam Allegations

Maharashtra Govt Transfers AMC Amit Saini Following Scam Allegations

SIT Formed To Probe Alleged Suicide, Polygraph & Narco Test Sought For Minister’s PA In Wife’s...

SIT Formed To Probe Alleged Suicide, Polygraph & Narco Test Sought For Minister’s PA In Wife’s...