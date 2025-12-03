IIT-Bombay To Inspect Veer Savarkar Flyover In Goregaon For Monopile Alternative To Demolition | File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct an inspection of the Veer Savarkar Flyover in Goregaon on Thursday to assess whether monopile technology can serve as a viable alternative to demolishing the structure. The flyover was initially slated for demolition to make way for the proposed Versova–Dahisar Link Road (VDLR) double-decker corridor; however, the plan has been put on hold following strong opposition from local residents and political parties.

Monopile Method Considered as an Alternative

According to civic officials, the monopile method—used for the Mumbai Coastal Road (South) and proposed for the Coastal Road (North) to the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) connector—could offer an alternative to demolishing the Veer Savarkar Flyover. The method involves driving a single, large-diameter reinforced-concrete pile deep into the ground, creating a strong and space-efficient foundation.

“The consultant was asked to assess the suitability of the monopile method and submit a report. An expert team from IIT Bombay will visit on December 4 for a detailed examination to confirm its feasibility,” said a senior civic official.

Flyover Built in 2018; Key East–West Connector

Built in 2018 at a cost of ₹27 crore, the Veer Savarkar Flyover — also known as the MTNL Flyover — in Goregaon West connects the Western Express Highway near the Radisson Hotel to Rustomjee Ozone. Serving as a crucial east–west link, it allows commuters from Goregaon, Malad, Marve, Madh, Aksa, and Charkop to bypass the congested S.V. Road.

Opposition Forces Rethink on Demolition

In August, the BMC proposed demolishing the flyover to make way for a new structure under MCRP (North), connecting Versova to Dahisar, triggering widespread opposition from residents.

Political parties met Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, demanding that the demolition be scrapped. The Free Press Journal highlighted potential commuter inconvenience, and a public campaign was launched to save the flyover. BJP MLA Vidya Thakur had also urged the BMC to explore alternatives, warning of severe traffic disruptions.

