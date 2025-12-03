 Navi Mumbai News: MNS Demands Installation Of Seated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial In Ghansoli
Navi Mumbai News: MNS Demands Installation Of Seated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial In Ghansoli

The demand was raised after the recent unveiling of a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a domed structure at Nerul Sector 2 by NMMC. MNS leaders pointed out that apart from the equestrian statue at Vashi bus depot, there is no Shivaji Maharaj memorial anywhere between Vashi and Airoli–Digha.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
MNS Demands Installation Of Seated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in Ghansoli | X - @MarathiRT

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has urged the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to install a seated statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sant Nirankari Chowk in Ghansoli Sector 9.

The demand was raised after the recent unveiling of a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a domed structure at Nerul Sector 2 by NMMC. MNS leaders pointed out that apart from the equestrian statue at Vashi bus depot, there is no Shivaji Maharaj memorial anywhere between Vashi and Airoli–Digha. As a result, Shiv devotees from Ghansoli must travel to Vashi every year to pay homage during celebrations such as Shiv Jayanti and Shivrajyabhishek.

MNS city organiser for the Roads and Establishment Wing, Sandeep Galugade, highlighted this long-pending demand during a meeting with the Municipal Commissioner. He said that ample space—similar to the Nerul Sector 2 site—is available at Sant Nirankari Chowk, making it suitable for installing a grand seated statue.

Galugade added that this is the collective wish of Shiv devotees across Ghansoli, who want to celebrate Shiv Jayanti and Shivrajyabhishek locally with greater enthusiasm.

The party has requested the civic body to consider the sentiment of the community and ensure that the memorial is installed before Shiv Jayanti on February 19, 2026.

The MNS delegation included Sandeep Galugade, Ghansoli Division President Vishal Chavan, Deputy Division President Akshay Naik, Branch President Nilesh Jadhav, Deputy Ward Organiser Dhananjay Devkar, Deputy Branch President Pratik Kalavle, Ajit Raut, and Kalpesh Patil.

