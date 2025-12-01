 'Two Zeros Still Make Zero': BJP Mocks Possible Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS Alliance | VIDEO
PTIUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra BJP media in-charge Navnath Ban |

Mumbai: The BJP on Monday said a possible alliance between the ShivSena (UBT) and MNS led by the Thackeray cousins won't impact the result of the upcoming elections to the Mumbai civic body as the "addition between two zeros is still a zero." Maharashtra BJP media in-charge Navnath Ban said voters have already decided to elect the BJP, and the BJP-led Mahayuti will take control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Taking a swipe at the Thackerays coming together, Ban said, "If you add zero to another zero, the answer is still zero. No matter how much their possible alliance is hyped, they have no chance of winning".

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (UBT), and his cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray have held several rounds of discussions in recent months. However, a formal announcement on the alliance is awaited.

Earlier in the day, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said positive discussions were taking place between the two cousins on seat-sharing. There is an excellent dialogue between Uddhav and Raj, he added.

Punjab News: 4 Involved In Gurdaspur Grenade Attack Held With Hand Grenade, 2 Pistols
'Collab We Never Needed': Anuv Jain Brutally Trolled As Musicians Claim He 'Embarrassed' Jacob Collier In Mumbai - Video
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues 264 Stop-Work Notices As Dust Control Measures Improve City's Air Quality; AQI Now 'Moderate'
West Bengal News: Tension Outside CEO's Office As BLO Committee Protests During Suvendu Adhikari's Visit | VIDEO
Maharashtra Politics: Amid Reports Of Rift In Ruling MahaYuti, Dy CM Eknath Shinde's 'Coalition...
article-image

The undivided Shiv Sena controlled the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for nearly three decades. Since 2022, the civic body has been ruled by a state-appointed administrator as the COVID pandemic delayed the elections.

The BMC polls are expected to be held in January after the conclusion of the local body elections.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Mira-Bhayandar News: 51-Foot Shri Vitthal Maharaj Idol Unveiled At Navghar Lake; Video

'Collab We Never Needed': Anuv Jain Brutally Trolled As Musicians Claim He 'Embarrassed' Jacob...

Mumbai News: FIR Against Motormen Union Leaders Stalls As Power Dynamics, Politics Come Into Play

Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues 264 Stop-Work Notices As Dust Control Measures Improve City's Air...

South Mumbai To Thane In 25 Minutes: MMRDA Begins Work On Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension

