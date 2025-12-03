 Income Tax Raids Hit Rami International Hotel Group Across 10 Cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIncome Tax Raids Hit Rami International Hotel Group Across 10 Cities

Income Tax Raids Hit Rami International Hotel Group Across 10 Cities

Primary information suggests the raids are being conducted to investigate financial irregularities, transactional scrutiny, and search for documents related to tax evasion. This major operation in the hotel industry has caused a stir in business circles.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
Income Tax Raids Hit Rami International Hotel Group Across 10 Cities | Representational Image

Vasai: The Income Tax Department has conducted raids on the premises of the renowned Rami International Hotel Group. Simultaneously, raids are underway in other cities across the country, including Mumbai. The action is currently ongoing at a total of 38 locations across 10 cities.

Primary information suggests the raids are being conducted to investigate financial irregularities, transactional scrutiny, and search for documents related to tax evasion. This major operation in the hotel industry has caused a stir in business circles.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro 9: Good News! MMRDA Drops Dongri Car Shed Plan After Public Outcry; 'Elevated Parking...
article-image

In Vasai, raids are currently underway at the bungalow of a hotelier named Shetty in the Papdi area. A heavy police presence has been deployed during the operation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Income Tax Raids Hit Rami International Hotel Group Across 10 Cities
Income Tax Raids Hit Rami International Hotel Group Across 10 Cities
Panvel Municipal Corporation & Animal Welfare Representatives Hold Key Meeting On AWBI SOP And Dog Care
Panvel Municipal Corporation & Animal Welfare Representatives Hold Key Meeting On AWBI SOP And Dog Care
Traffic Update: Entry Ban And No-Parking Rules Imposed Near Thane Railway Station To Avoid Congestion
Traffic Update: Entry Ban And No-Parking Rules Imposed Near Thane Railway Station To Avoid Congestion
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 3, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 3, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Income Tax Raids Hit Rami International Hotel Group Across 10 Cities

Income Tax Raids Hit Rami International Hotel Group Across 10 Cities

Panvel Municipal Corporation & Animal Welfare Representatives Hold Key Meeting On AWBI SOP And Dog...

Panvel Municipal Corporation & Animal Welfare Representatives Hold Key Meeting On AWBI SOP And Dog...

Traffic Update: Entry Ban And No-Parking Rules Imposed Near Thane Railway Station To Avoid...

Traffic Update: Entry Ban And No-Parking Rules Imposed Near Thane Railway Station To Avoid...

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali High-Rise; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali High-Rise; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Versatile Vets Clinic To Host Six-Day Subsidised Vaccination Camp For Stray Dogs & Cats...

Mumbai News: Versatile Vets Clinic To Host Six-Day Subsidised Vaccination Camp For Stray Dogs & Cats...