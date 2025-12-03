Income Tax Raids Hit Rami International Hotel Group Across 10 Cities | Representational Image

Vasai: The Income Tax Department has conducted raids on the premises of the renowned Rami International Hotel Group. Simultaneously, raids are underway in other cities across the country, including Mumbai. The action is currently ongoing at a total of 38 locations across 10 cities.

Primary information suggests the raids are being conducted to investigate financial irregularities, transactional scrutiny, and search for documents related to tax evasion. This major operation in the hotel industry has caused a stir in business circles.

In Vasai, raids are currently underway at the bungalow of a hotelier named Shetty in the Papdi area. A heavy police presence has been deployed during the operation.

