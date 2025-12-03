Traffic Update: Entry Ban And No-Parking Rules Imposed Near Thane Railway Station To Avoid Congestion

Entry Ban And No-Parking Rules Imposed Near Thane Railway Station To Avoid Congestion |

Thane: Thane traffic police have implemented no entry and no parking policies to avoid traffic congestion on the east side (Kopri) of Thane railway station. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Shirsat has issued a notification and these changes will be permanent.

Construction work on the SATIS bridge is underway on the east side of Thane railway station. Due to this work, the lane here has become narrow. Two-wheelers are also parked in the railway station area. This adds to the congestion. To avoid traffic jams here, Thane traffic police have imposed time restrictions on parking vehicles on some routes. Entry has also been banned in some places.

From Punjab National Bank to Municipal Fire Brigade Center, parking is allowed on the left side of the road up to 100 meters from 7 am to 3 pm, and on the right side from 3 pm to 12 am. Vehicles will be allowed to park on the left side of the fire brigade center Radhakrishna temple road up to 50 meters from 7 am to 3 pm and on the right side from 3 pm to 12 am.

Vehicles (excluding two-wheelers) entering via the Deepak Lassi Center road from Siddharthnagar, Bhimshakti Chowk will be prohibited from entering Bhimshakti Chowk. Also, vehicles traveling towards Hasija Corner from near the Deepak Lassi Center shop will also be prohibited from entering .

