 Thane Traffic Update: Roads To Remain Closed Between Gaimukh, Kajupada & Fountain Hotel On December 7. Know Alternate Routes Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Traffic Update: Roads To Remain Closed Between Gaimukh, Kajupada & Fountain Hotel On December 7. Know Alternate Routes Here

Thane Traffic Update: Roads To Remain Closed Between Gaimukh, Kajupada & Fountain Hotel On December 7. Know Alternate Routes Here

All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbai and Thane will be 'closed' at Y Junction and Kapurbawdi Junction. The traffic restrictions will be in place from 12 am to 11.59 pm on December 7.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
article-image

Thane: The Thane Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters due to grouting and mastic asphalt work on December 7. Due to this, it said that traffic will be closed between Gaimukh, Kajupada and Fountain Hotel. The traffic restrictions will be in place from 12 am to 11.59 pm on December 7.

In an official notification on X (formerly Twitter), "Within the limits of Kasarvadavali Transport Sub-Division, grouting and mastic asphalt work will be carried out on 07/12/2025. It is necessary to make traffic changes for the convenience of the general public."

Road Closures and Alternate Routes

1. All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbai and Thane will be 'closed' at Y Junction and Kapurbawdi Junction. Alternate Route: a) All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbai, Thane will proceed straight to the desired destination via Nashik Road from this Y-junction via Kharegaon Toll Plaza, Mankoli, Anjurphata. b) All heavy vehicles going from Mumbai, Thane towards Ghodbunder Road can take a right turn near Kapurbawdi Junction and proceed to the desired destination via Kasheli, Anjurphata.

FPJ Shorts
Traffic Update: Entry Ban And No-Parking Rules Imposed Near Thane Railway Station To Avoid Congestion
Traffic Update: Entry Ban And No-Parking Rules Imposed Near Thane Railway Station To Avoid Congestion
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 3, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 3, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
'Hope This Type Of Love Finds You': Bryan Johnson Introduces 30-Year-Old Girlfriend Kate Tolo In A Romantic Post
'Hope This Type Of Love Finds You': Bryan Johnson Introduces 30-Year-Old Girlfriend Kate Tolo In A Romantic Post
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 3, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 3, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Read Also
Thane To South Mumbai In Just 30 Minutes! MMRDA Starts Work On Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension |...
article-image

2. All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbra, Kalwa will be 'closed' at Kharegaon Toll Plaza. Alternate Route: All vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbra, Kalwa will proceed to their desired destination via Kharegaon Bay Bridge, Kharegaon Toll Plaza, Mankoli, Anjurphata.

Read Also
Thane: Ghodbunder Road To Be Traffic-Free By January 2026, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
article-image

3. All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Nashik are 'blocked' at Mankoli Naka. Alternate route: All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Nashik will take a right turn under Mankoli Bridge and proceed to the desired destination via Anjurphata.

For the light vehicles, the notification states that, "light vehicles going from Thane towards Ghodbunder will proceed from Gaimukh Chowki on the Ghodbunder Thane road via the wrong side and then proceed to the desired destination through the cut in front of Fountain Hotel.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali High-Rise; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali High-Rise; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Versatile Vets Clinic To Host Six-Day Subsidised Vaccination Camp For Stray Dogs & Cats...

Mumbai News: Versatile Vets Clinic To Host Six-Day Subsidised Vaccination Camp For Stray Dogs & Cats...

Thane Traffic Update: Roads To Remain Closed Between Gaimukh, Kajupada & Fountain Hotel On December...

Thane Traffic Update: Roads To Remain Closed Between Gaimukh, Kajupada & Fountain Hotel On December...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams ‘Sarkari Surveillance App’, Welcomes...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams ‘Sarkari Surveillance App’, Welcomes...

Maharashtra To Release Special Stamp Honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur; Multi-City Samagams Planned

Maharashtra To Release Special Stamp Honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur; Multi-City Samagams Planned