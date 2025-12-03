Thane Traffic Update: Roads To Remain Closed Between Gaimukh, Kajupada & Fountain Hotel On December 7. Know Alternate Routes Here

Thane: The Thane Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters due to grouting and mastic asphalt work on December 7. Due to this, it said that traffic will be closed between Gaimukh, Kajupada and Fountain Hotel. The traffic restrictions will be in place from 12 am to 11.59 pm on December 7.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In an official notification on X (formerly Twitter), "Within the limits of Kasarvadavali Transport Sub-Division, grouting and mastic asphalt work will be carried out on 07/12/2025. It is necessary to make traffic changes for the convenience of the general public."

Road Closures and Alternate Routes

1. All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbai and Thane will be 'closed' at Y Junction and Kapurbawdi Junction. Alternate Route: a) All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbai, Thane will proceed straight to the desired destination via Nashik Road from this Y-junction via Kharegaon Toll Plaza, Mankoli, Anjurphata. b) All heavy vehicles going from Mumbai, Thane towards Ghodbunder Road can take a right turn near Kapurbawdi Junction and proceed to the desired destination via Kasheli, Anjurphata.

2. All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbra, Kalwa will be 'closed' at Kharegaon Toll Plaza. Alternate Route: All vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Mumbra, Kalwa will proceed to their desired destination via Kharegaon Bay Bridge, Kharegaon Toll Plaza, Mankoli, Anjurphata.

3. All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Nashik are 'blocked' at Mankoli Naka. Alternate route: All heavy vehicles going towards Ghodbunder Road from Nashik will take a right turn under Mankoli Bridge and proceed to the desired destination via Anjurphata.

For the light vehicles, the notification states that, "light vehicles going from Thane towards Ghodbunder will proceed from Gaimukh Chowki on the Ghodbunder Thane road via the wrong side and then proceed to the desired destination through the cut in front of Fountain Hotel.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/