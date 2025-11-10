Thane: Ghodbunder Road To Be Traffic-Free By January 2026, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik |

Thane, November 10: In a significant development that promises smoother travel for thousands of commuters, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced that Ghodbunder Road will be completely traffic jam-free by January 2026. The assurance came after a crucial review meeting held on Monday to assess ongoing development works in the Thane Municipal Corporation area.

Meeting to Review Key Infrastructure Projects

The meeting, chaired by Minister Sarnaik, was attended by senior officials, including Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, MMRDA Joint Metropolitan Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey, Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, DCP (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat, City Engineer Prashant Sonagra, and representatives from MMRDA, Metro, PWD, MHADA, and the Collectorate.

Significantly, members of the social organisation Justice for Ghodbunder Road were also part of the review, highlighting the growing public concern over chronic traffic congestion on this vital arterial route connecting Thane to the Western Express Highway.

Work Progress and Deadlines

Minister Sarnaik stated that ongoing works such as the Gaimukh Ghat resurfacing, Ghodbunder service road connectivity, Amrut Jalvahini pipeline laying, and the shifting of MSEDCL channels would be completed on schedule. These projects are critical to easing the pressure on Ghodbunder Road, which witnesses heavy vehicular movement daily.

The resurfacing work at Gaimukh Ghat, being carried out within the Thane Municipal Corporation limits, will be completed in coordination with the traffic police to ensure minimal disruption.

Public Suggestions Accepted, Quick Action Ordered

During the meeting, representatives from Justice for Ghodbunder Road presented a detailed report on the road’s persistent traffic issues and infrastructural bottlenecks. After reviewing their presentation, Minister Sarnaik sought updates from various departments and instructed immediate corrective measures.

He also directed that all flyovers along Ghodbunder Road should undergo simultaneous repair and resurfacing. Furthermore, he instructed the Public Works Department and the Thane Municipal Corporation to expedite the process of transferring Ghodbunder Road to the civic body once the resurfacing of Gaimukh Ghat is completed.

Development Works Nearing Completion

Minister Sarnaik further informed that several major projects under the Thane Municipal Corporation are now in their final stages. He assured that most of these would be inaugurated by the end of November, with remaining works expected to be completed by mid-December.

Residents and commuters have welcomed the announcement, expressing hope that the much-needed revamp will finally bring an end to the long-standing traffic woes of Thane’s busiest stretch.