 Attention Thanekars! Traffic Advisory Announced For Thane–Ghodbunder Route Amid Service Road Construction; Key Details Here
The Thane Traffic Department issued a traffic advisory due to service road work by MMRDA between Mullanbaug and Patlipada on Thane–Ghodbunder Road, causing congestions and requiring diversions, with heavy vehicles banned during construction hours.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
Attention Thanekars! Traffic Advisory Announced For Thane–Ghodbunder Route Amid Service Road Construction; Key Details Here | FPJ

Thane: The Thane Traffic Department has issued a new traffic advisory following the commencement of service road merging work by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) between Mullanbaug and Patlipada on the busy Thane–Ghodbunder Road. The work, which began this week, is expected to cause significant congestion during peak hours, prompting authorities to introduce diversions and temporary restrictions to improve traffic flow.

According to the official notice signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsat, the construction activity will require partial road closures in the stretch connecting Mullanbaug and Patlipada. All heavy vehicles, including trucks and goods carriers, will not be permitted to pass through the area during work hours. Instead, they will have to take designated alternate routes as advised by the police.

Check Out Thane Police's Official Notification

Check Out Alternate Routes

The alternate routes include diversion of vehicles through Kapurbawdi and Manpada Junction for those travelling towards Ghodbunder, ensuring that smaller passenger vehicles and emergency services face minimal disruption. The advisory will remain in effect until completion of the service road merging work, which is being carried out to ease future traffic flow along the corridor.

The Thane Police’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle also alerted citizens, stating, “Service road merging work by MMRDA between Mullanbaug and Patlipada has started. Traffic congestion is expected during peak hours. Citizens are requested to use alternate routes.”

article-image

Citizens have been advised to plan their travel in advance and avoid the route during morning and evening rush hours. The police have assured that adequate personnel will be deployed at key junctions to manage the situation and assist commuters.

