 Thane: Container Truck Topples Near Cadbury Junction Flyover; Driver Suffers Head Injury, Traffic Hit For Nearly 2 Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Container Truck Topples Near Cadbury Junction Flyover; Driver Suffers Head Injury, Traffic Hit For Nearly 2 Hours

Thane: Container Truck Topples Near Cadbury Junction Flyover; Driver Suffers Head Injury, Traffic Hit For Nearly 2 Hours

The container truck was reportedly heading to Gujarat from Kalamboli when the driver lost control of the heavy vehicle and rammed it into the road divider.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Container Truck Overturns Near Cadbury Bridge; Driver Suffers Head Injury | Representational Image

Thane: A container truck toppled as it met with an accident early morning on November 2. According to reports, the incident occurred near the Cadbury Bridge exit as the truck was heading towards Nashik Road from Thane. The truck driver lost control and dashed the truck on the road divider. Though no casualties were reported, however, Loksatta stated that the truck driver, identified as Kamta Pal, suffered a serious head injury and is currently admitted to Thane's District Hospital.

The container truck was reportedly heading to Gujarat from Kalamboli when the driver lost control of the heavy vehicle and rammed it into the road divider, an official told PTI.

As soon as the information was received, the team of Rabodi Police Station, Thane traffic police, along with 2 Hydra Canes, rushed to the spot. The toppled truck was shifted to the side of the road. Reports also stated that due to the accident, traffic was slow on the road for nearly two hours.

Last week on October 29, heavy traffic was witnessed after a truck accident at the beginning of the Ghansoli flyover on the Thane-Belapur route. The container loaded on the truck fell off, blocking both the flyover and the road below, bringing traffic to a standstill within minutes. Long queues of vehicles stretched all the way to Airoli before traffic partially resumed around 9 am. The incident took place around 7 am when a truck coming from JNPT towards Thane climbed onto the divider while descending from the Ghansoli station flyover.

FPJ Shorts
Weather Update: Unseasonal Rainfall To Continue This Week; Mumbai Temperatures Dip Below Normal
Weather Update: Unseasonal Rainfall To Continue This Week; Mumbai Temperatures Dip Below Normal
US President Donald Trump To Host Syria’s Interim Leader Ahmed al-Sharaa In Washington
US President Donald Trump To Host Syria’s Interim Leader Ahmed al-Sharaa In Washington
Mumbai Records 98 Murders In Nine Months; 11 Women Among Victims, Police Data Shows
Mumbai Records 98 Murders In Nine Months; 11 Women Among Victims, Police Data Shows
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Deepti Sharma & Amanjot Kaur Steadily Looking To Accelerate Team India's Score; IND 245/4
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Deepti Sharma & Amanjot Kaur Steadily Looking To Accelerate Team India's Score; IND 245/4

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Records 98 Murders In Nine Months; 11 Women Among Victims, Police Data Shows

Mumbai Records 98 Murders In Nine Months; 11 Women Among Victims, Police Data Shows

Mumbai Central ST Depot’s New Reservation Room Still Shut Weeks After Inauguration By Transport...

Mumbai Central ST Depot’s New Reservation Room Still Shut Weeks After Inauguration By Transport...

Close Aide Of Drug Lord Salim Dola, 'Shera Batla', Extradited From Dubai In ₹23 Crore Narcotics...

Close Aide Of Drug Lord Salim Dola, 'Shera Batla', Extradited From Dubai In ₹23 Crore Narcotics...

Father And Son Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Auto-Rickshaw On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway In Vasai

Father And Son Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Auto-Rickshaw On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway In Vasai

Thane: Container Truck Topples Near Cadbury Junction Flyover; Driver Suffers Head Injury, Traffic...

Thane: Container Truck Topples Near Cadbury Junction Flyover; Driver Suffers Head Injury, Traffic...