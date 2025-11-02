Thane: Container Truck Topples Near Cadbury Junction Flyover; Driver Suffers Head Injury, Traffic Hit For Nearly 2 Hours

Container Truck Overturns Near Cadbury Bridge; Driver Suffers Head Injury | Representational Image

Thane: A container truck toppled as it met with an accident early morning on November 2. According to reports, the incident occurred near the Cadbury Bridge exit as the truck was heading towards Nashik Road from Thane. The truck driver lost control and dashed the truck on the road divider. Though no casualties were reported, however, Loksatta stated that the truck driver, identified as Kamta Pal, suffered a serious head injury and is currently admitted to Thane's District Hospital.

The container truck was reportedly heading to Gujarat from Kalamboli when the driver lost control of the heavy vehicle and rammed it into the road divider, an official told PTI.

As soon as the information was received, the team of Rabodi Police Station, Thane traffic police, along with 2 Hydra Canes, rushed to the spot. The toppled truck was shifted to the side of the road. Reports also stated that due to the accident, traffic was slow on the road for nearly two hours.

Last week on October 29, heavy traffic was witnessed after a truck accident at the beginning of the Ghansoli flyover on the Thane-Belapur route. The container loaded on the truck fell off, blocking both the flyover and the road below, bringing traffic to a standstill within minutes. Long queues of vehicles stretched all the way to Airoli before traffic partially resumed around 9 am. The incident took place around 7 am when a truck coming from JNPT towards Thane climbed onto the divider while descending from the Ghansoli station flyover.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/