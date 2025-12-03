Panvel Municipal Corporation & Animal Welfare Representatives Hold Key Meeting On AWBI SOP And Dog Care |

A comprehensive meeting was held at the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Veterinary Department on Monday to discuss key issues arising from the newly released Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) concerning the housing of dogs taken into custody as per Supreme Court directions.

The session was chaired by Dr. Bhagwan Gite, Head of the Veterinary Department.

The discussion brought together Seema Tank, Honorary Officer of the Maharashtra Animal Welfare Act Monitoring Committee; animal activists Seema Rai and Shatabdi Chakrabarty; and AWBI Raigad Honorary Representative Utpal Khot.

The meeting was intended to bring about Clarity on the New AWBI SOP, ascertain PMC’s Responsibilities on Dog Housing and address Feeder Privacy and Documentation Concerns

AWBI representative Utpal Khot broke down the SOP issued on November 27, explaining its purpose to ensure humane treatment of dogs and counter misinformation.

He highlighted the revised space standards—2,800 sq ft for 100 dogs and 400 sq ft for 20 dogs—far more humane than the 9 sq ft per dog common in many shelters.

Dr. Gite clarified that PMC is required to house only dogs taken from locations notified under Supreme Court orders, such as educational institutions, Sports complexes Hospitals and Bus stands and railway stations

" Dogs picked up from any other area would only be for sterilization or medical care, after which they must be released back to their original location within 5–7 days," said an official

Animal feeders raised worries about privacy and the possibility of personal details being made public.PMC assured participants that

Only the feeding spot location and contact number need to be submitted." no other documents are needed and Feeder details will never be shared publicly," said an official.

The group also discussed better coordination regarding feeding locations and timings to prevent conflict and maintain community harmony.

Dr. Gite responded to individual concerns from activists and feeders, emphasizing PMC’s commitment to collaborative work and improved animal welfare processes.

