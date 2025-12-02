Street Dogs Attack 7-Year-old Boy, Bite Off His Ear In Telangana's Rangareddy - VIDEO

A group of stray dogs attacked a 7-year-old boy in Telangana’s Rangareddy district on Monday, leaving him severely injured. The incident reportedly took place in the Hayathnagar area while the boy was playing outside his house. CCTV footage of the attack has gone viral on social media, showing the dogs mauling the child.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, the boy’s ear was bitten off in the attack, and he sustained injuries to his waist and hands.

Hearing his screams, locals rushed to his aid and chased the dogs away. The child was then taken to a hospital in Nallakunta, where he received treatment.

In a similar incident on November 11, a schoolboy in Rangareddy district was mauled by stray dogs. The victim, identified as Ritwik, was attacked in Nagulpally village of Farukhnagar mandal while returning home from school. He was immediately rushed to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Hyderabad for medical care.

The attack triggered outrage among Nagulpally residents, who urged the Telangana government to take urgent measures against the rising stray dog menace. Earlier, on October 26, a young girl in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district was seriously injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred in New Shayampet, where about 7–8 dogs pounced on the girl before a local resident intervened and rescued her.