Karnataka Announces ₹5 Lakh Compensation For Fatal Dog-Bite Cases And Financial Aid For Victims Injured In Stray Dog Attacks Across The State

The Karnataka government has announced a compensation package for families affected by fatal dog-bite incidents and financial support for victims injured in stray dog attacks. | Forbes

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has announced a compensation package for families affected by fatal dog-bite incidents and financial support for victims injured in stray dog attacks.

According to the new directive, the families of individuals who die due to dog bites will receive Rs 5 lakh as compensation from the state government.

The government has also detailed compensation for non-fatal injuries caused by stray dogs. Cases involving punctures on the skin, deep black bruising with punctures and lacerations or multiple-bite attacks by stray dogs will be paid a total compensation of Rs 5,000. Of this amount, Rs 3,500 will be paid directly to the victim, and Rs 1,500 will go to the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust to cover treatment-related expenses.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday expressed concern over the alarming rise in the number of dog bites and rabies-related deaths in Tamil Nadu. Quoting data, Chidambaram stated that the state has recorded approximately 5.25 lakh dog bite cases and 28 deaths due to rabies this year alone.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "According to a newspaper report, Tamil Nadu recorded 5,25,000 cases of dog bites this year (so far) and 28 deaths due to rabies."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Dog lovers' concerns are valid but they should also consider the alarming data. Being a dog lover is not antagonistic to support sequestering stray dogs, sterilising them, and vaccinating them", the post further read.

He further stated that the Supreme Court has directed the release of vaccinated dogs back into their habitats, except in certain public places. Chidambaram urged dog lovers to support and aid in implementing the Court's directives, emphasising that these measures are designed to ensure the safety of street users, particularly children, women, and senior citizens.

"The Supreme Court has directed the release of the vaccinated dogs in their old habitats (except in some public places). There is no attempt to eliminate stray dogs. Dog lovers must support and help in the implementation of the Court-directed measures. They are for the safety of street-users especially children, women and senior citizens," the post concluded.

Chidambaram's remarks come following the Supreme Court, while taking into consideration the "alarming rise of dog bite incidents", ordered all states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure the removal of all stray dogs from every educational institution, hospital, public sports complexes, bus stands, railway stations, etc. The dogs will not return to their respective areas after the sterilisation.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria stated that all these institutions and places must be properly fenced to prevent the entry of stray dogs.

The stray dogs should not be released to the same spot from which they were picked up, the bench ordered. It also said that permitting their return would "frustrate the very purpose" of securing such premises and addressing public safety concerns.

"They will not be released back in the same area since releasing them back will frustrate the very purpose of the directive of the court," said the bench.

Read Also Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister For Record 10th Term As NDA Secures Historic Win In...

It will be the responsibility of the concerned local government institutions to collect stray dogs from such institutions/areas and transfer them to designated dog shelters after vaccination and sterilisation in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules, the bench directed.

Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories shall ensure strict compliance with the order; otherwise, officers will be held personally responsible, it said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)