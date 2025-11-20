Delhi Car Blast Probe Unearths Link Between Al-Falah University And Ahmedabad, Jaipur Bombings Accused Shadab Baig | X

Faridabad: In the latest development in the November 10 Delhi car blast case, investigation agencies found that a key accused in the Gorakhpur, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur serial bomb explosions, Mirza Shadab Baig, had also studied at Al-Falah University and was a key member of terror group Indian Mujahideen.

Baig, a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, completed his B.Tech in Electronics and Instrumentation at the university in 2007, reported NDTV. While studying at the university, he reportedly got involved in terror activities.

After Baig's name surfaced in the 2007 Gorakhpur blasts, his property was seized. He also visited Karnataka's Udupi in 2002 to collect explosives for carrying out blasts in Jaipur. Later, he handed over these explosives to two IM members.

As per the report, Baig knew the technical aspects of making a bomb, as he studied instrumentation engineering, which deals with designing and implementing control systems and automation technologies.

He also recced Ahmedabad for 15 days before carrying out the blasts. It was reported that Baig provided all the logistics for carrying out the Ahmedabad blasts. He is currently absconding. Baig was last traced in 2019 in Afghanistan, reported the media house. He reportedly carries a reward of Rs one lakh on his head.

Notably, Al-Falah University has come under intense scrutiny after the police busted the Faridabad terror module and the Delhi car blast, which killed 15 people. Dr. Muhammad Umar Nabi, the terrorist who carried out the blast, was also employed at the university. Several doctors working at the Al-Falah Medical College were arrested in connection with the Faridabad terror module and the Delhi blast.

The Delhi blast has triggered a renewed wave of investigations into Al-Falah University. Originally established as the Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology, the institution was granted university status in 2014 under the Haryana Private Universities Amendment Act.

A Delhi court, in a ruling in the early hours of Wednesday, remanded Al-Falah Group Chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui to 13 days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, till December 1, noting in a detailed remand order that there exist reasonable grounds to believe he committed the offence of money laundering linked to large-scale fraud, forged accreditation claims, and diversion of funds from the Al-Falah University ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is continuing to explore various angles to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing.