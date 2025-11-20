 VIDEO Shows Indian Pilots Closely Observing & Clicking Photos Of Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder At Dubai Airshow 2025
The aircraft was on display at Pakistan Air Force pavilion during the event. The video showed Indian pilots watching the aircraft closely and also clicking photos and making videos on their mobile phones.

Azhar Khan
Updated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 11:10 PM IST
Dubai, November 20: Several video have surfaced on social media from the Dubai Airshow 2025, showing Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots and personnel taking a deep look at Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder fighter jet. The aircraft was on display at Pakistan Air Force pavilion during the event. The video showed Indian pilots watching the aircraft closely and also clicking photos and making videos on their mobile phones.

Many photos and videos have surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that Indian pilots are also taking selfies with the aircraft. However, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of these videos and photos going viral on social media.

The Indian pilots and other visitors from across the globe were seen closely observing the design and capabilities of the aircraft. There are reports that they also asked about the technical features of the aircraft. The conversation between the Indian and Pakistani officials highlights the professional interests of both air forces.

LCA Tejas Mk1 Fighter Jet

India's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1 fighter jet showcased stunning acrobatic maneuvers during Dubai Air Show 2025. Videos of the aircraft performing breathtaking stunts in the air have also surfaced on social media from the event.

A user shared the video of Indian pilots watching the JF-17 Thunder on social media and said, "Indian Naval Officers appears deeply interested in the JF-17C Thunder’s advanced weapons and sensor suite at the Dubai Air Show 2025. Moments like these truly highlight the spirit of global aviation where professionals from across borders come together to appreciate technology, exchange insights and celebrate the passion that unites this community."

The user also shared a pic of pilots from both the air force talking about the aircraft at event and said, "PAF JF-17C Block-III Thunder Pilot sharing a moment with Indian Air Force Pilots at the Dubai Air Show 2025!"

Pakistan has reportedly started delivering the aircraft to its friendly countries. It has also announced that the first batch of the JF-17 aircraft has been delivered to Azerbaijan.

Dubai Airshow 2025

The Dubai Airshow 2025 is being held from from November 17 to 21 at Dubai World Central (DWC) in the UAE. The event reportedly brought together more than 1,500 exhibitors and feature over 200 aircraft in both flying and static displays.

Top leaders from the aviation, defence and space sectors took part, making it a major week for new deals, global networking and the unveiling of advanced technologies, held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

