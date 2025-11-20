 UP Shocker: Husband Brutally Murders Wife With Shovel On Suspicion Of Illicit Relations In Unnao - VIDEO
After killing his wife, the man is said to have disposed of her body by dumping it in a nearby field in an attempt to conceal the crime. The incident took place in Gauri Tribhanpur village, which falls under the Achalganj police station area.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
Ai-generated image | Grok

Unnao: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh Unnao, where a man allegedly murdered his wife over suspicions of an illicit relationship with one of his relatives. According to local media reports, the husband attacked his wife with a shovel.

After killing her, he is said to have disposed of her body by dumping it in a nearby field in an attempt to conceal the crime. The incident took place in Gauri Tribhanpur village, which falls under the Achalganj police station area.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Police rushed to the spot after receiving the information and took custody of the body and sent it for postmortem. The accused husband has been arrested.

Police Statement

Unnao police has issued an official statement regarding the incident.

"The Achalganj police station team immediately reached the scene, took custody of the deceased woman's body, prepared the panchayatnama, and sent it for postmortem examination. The accused has been taken into custody, and necessary legal proceedings are underway," Unnao police said on X.

