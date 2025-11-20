 Probe Into Delhi Terror Attack Takes New Turn In Lucknow As Links To Integral University, Jobs & Housing Emerge
Probe Into Delhi Terror Attack Takes New Turn In Lucknow As Links To Integral University, Jobs & Housing Emerge

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 10:48 PM IST
Dr. Shaheen Shahid |

Lucknow: The investigation into the Delhi terror attack has moved to a new phase after agencies uncovered leads that connect the case to Integral University, employment referrals and a reputation associated with the name Tamim. Sources said Dr Parvez secured a university job through a reference and was later helped to buy a house in Lucknow.

Investigators found entries in some documents bearing the names Shaheen and Tamim. On the basis of university records and interviews with colleagues, agencies concluded that Parvez’s appointment at Integral University was made through a reference and that the names Shaheen and Tamim appeared in several related files. Authorities are examining whether those names were real identities or aliases used to conceal links.

The anti terrorism squad has asked the university for copies of Parvez’s appointment letter, resignation, academic certificates and bank transaction records. Agencies are also questioning staff and students to determine whether irregularities or external interference were involved in the recruitment process.

Officials said enquiries indicate Tamim played a role in arranging Parvez’s residence in Madiyanv. Neighbourhood inquiries and scrutiny of local registration documents have raised questions about Tamim’s capacity to arrange the property, whether as a broker, a contact or a member of a wider network. Forensic examination of documents and digital files recovered from the Madiyanv residence forms a key part of the investigation.

The National Investigation Agency has begun analysing material recovered from addresses linked to Shaheen and Parvez in Lucknow. The ATS has questioned more than 50 acquaintances and associates of the two. Agencies are not limiting the probe to appointment and housing records. Investigators are also tracing money flows, mobile call detail records, bank transactions and digital communications.

NIA sources said records shared by Jammu and Kashmir police are being cross checked with Integral University files to establish whether local arrangements were connected to an external module. Agencies are methodically stitching together files, registration records, bank statements and digital footprints to map links across locations and individuals.

So far there have been no official arrests and no charges have been framed against anyone in public filings. Agencies are continuing step by step verification of each lead to avoid procedural lapses and to ensure that any wider network, if present, is fully uncovered.

