Punjab Crime: Prime Accused In RSS Leader’s Son Naveen Arora Murder Held After Ferozepur Shootout; Gangster With Pak Links Killed In Amritsar Encounter

Punjab Police nab main accused in Naveen Arora murder after Ferozepur shootout; separate Amritsar encounter leaves gangster with Pakistan links dead

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have nabbed the prime accused in the murder of Naveen Arora, son of an RSS leader, who was shot dead Saturday evening, following a shootout in Ferozepur.

Police Chase After Tip-Off Leads to Arrest

The police said that acting on a tip-off about movement of the main accused Gursimran Singh alias Jatin Kali, a police team had set up checkpoints near village Sodhiwala, Ferozepur, early Thursday morning.

Accused Opens Fire; Police Return Fire and Capture Him

When the police signalled a rider of a speeding motorcycle near village Arif Ke, he sped away and opened fire on the police team chasing him, hitting the windscreen of a police jeep.

However, he was caught when he fell down after being hit when police returned fire. Stating that he was rushed to the civil hospital, police said that a .32 bore pistol was recovered from the accused.

Stating that while three accused had already been caught, the fifth accused was still absconding.

Gangster With Pakistan Links Killed in Amritsar Encounter

Meanwhile, in another development, a gangster with suspected Pakistan-based links was killed in an encounter with Amritsar police late Wednesday night.

One Killed, One Escapes; Pak-Smuggled Weapons Seized

Police said that the criminal, Harjinder Singh alias Harry, who had recently come out on bail, was killed while his accomplice, identified as Sunny, managed to flee.

Police said that they recovered two-Pakistani smuggled pistols including a 9-mm Glock pistol and a .30 bore pistol, apart from a bike and a mobile phone from the scene.

Police Say Gang Was Going for Target Killing

Police held that both the accused were reportedly going for a target killing in Amritsar city when they were intercepted but they opened fire at police while Harry was killed when police returned the fire.