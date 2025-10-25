UP: Shocking VIDEO Shows Ambulance Driver Watching Reels, Scrolling Social Media While Transporting Patient In Unnao

Viral video | X/@bstvlive

Unnao: An incident of negligence by an ambulance driver in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district has come to light. A video shows the driver allegedly browsing Facebook and watching reels on his mobile phone while transporting a patient to the hospital. The incident is said to have taken place at the Sumerpur Primary Health Centre.

Reportedly, a referred patient was being taken from Sumerpur to the Bighapur Community Health Centre. During the journey, the ambulance driver began using his mobile phone while driving. The viral video clearly shows him scrolling through Facebook during the night hours.The clip also shows the driver using both hands on his phone as he drives the vehicle.

The video was reportedly recorded by the patient’s attendant, who witnessed the incident. It has since gone viral on social media.

Probe Launched

Officials from the health department stated that an investigation is underway. They assured that strict action will be taken against the driver if he is found guilty, in order to prevent such incidents in the future.

The incident has once again raised serious questions about the functioning of government health services. Ambulances, whose primary purpose is to ensure the safe transport of patients to hospitals, now appear to have become symbols of negligence and irresponsibility.