Father Tears Open Stray Dog’s Jaws After It Chases His Minor Son In UP’s Unnao; Disturbing VIDEO Surfaces

Viral video screengrab | X/@__AyushSaxena

Unnao: A shocking incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. A stray dog chased an 8-year-old child, after which the enraged father caught the dog and beat it with a stick for 10 minutes, causing the animal to bleed. Unsatisfied, the man then stood on the dog's neck and attempted to tear its mouth apart by forcing his hand into its jaws.

When bystanders tried to intervene, the man verbally abused them and threatened to kill them. A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced, showing the man forcing his hand into the dog's mouth while attempting to tear it.

The animal can be heard crying in pain, and blood is visible on the man's hands. In the video, the man, speaking in Bhojpuri, says, "If it bit my son, it pains me," to those urging him to release the dog. The incident took place on 30 August (Saturday)

Disturbing visuals: Viewer discretion is advised

Click here to watch video

Police Action

After the video went viral, Unnao Police on Tuesday responded on the micro-blogging platform X, stating that a case has been registered and further proceedings are underway.

"In the context of the case, a complaint has been registered at the Dahi police station under relevant sections, and proceedings are underway," Unnao police said on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accused has been identified as Virendra Kumar, an worker at a leather factory. According to Danik Bhaskar, the incident took place around 8 PM when Virendra’s son was playing outside their house. A stray dog suddenly chased the child, prompting him to run toward the house while screaming for help. In the process, the child tripped and fell, injuring his knee.

Hearing his son's screams, Virendra rushed outside. Upon seeing blood on the child's knee, he assumed that the dog had bitten him, which allegedly triggered the violent reaction.