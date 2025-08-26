'Harassment Happens If You Step Out Late': Chennai Cop's 'Sexist' Remark To Woman Feeding Stray Dogs Post Midnight Draws Flak - VIDEO | X/@anaghakesav

Chennai: A late-night exchange between a woman and a police officer in Chennai’s Thiruvanmiyur has drawn criticism after a video featuring the officer telling her that “harassment happens” if women step out past midnight, went viral on social media. As per reports, the woman, who has been feeding stray dogs in her locality for nearly two decades, was stopped by the police while doing so.

The incident took place after midnight, when the woman was approached by two policemen. The situation escalated after one officer, identified as Karthik, told her to stop feeding the animals for a few days so they would “stop coming automatically.”

Here's what happened:

Chennai cop to woman: “The reason harassment happens is because you roam around like this after 12 am.”



The remark came after the police objected to the woman feeding stray dogs outside her home late at night.#thiruvanmiyur #ChennaiPolice #Chennai pic.twitter.com/8zbpYHavFT — Anagha Kesav (@anaghakesav) August 25, 2025

As the conversation grew heated, both the woman and officer Karthik began filming the interaction. In the footage, the woman challenges the officer’s conduct, to which Karthik is heard saying that harassment happens when people are on the streets late at night.

The remark has drawn flak on social media, with many calling it a form of "victim-blaming". Following the public response, the Thiruvanmiyur police confirmed to India Today that the incident was under review.

Have a look at some reactions here:

Karthik later defended his statement, claiming that he had used the word “arrest” and not “harassment.” He told senior officers that he was advising the woman to avoid staying out past midnight, warning that it could otherwise lead to legal consequences.

No Action Against Officer, Case Closed

Despite the controversy, the officer has not faced any disciplinary action. Authorities confirmed that the case has been closed, with no further investigation or departmental proceedings.

The woman has not filed a formal complaint, and the police have not initiated any inquiry into the officer’s behaviour captured in the video. The Thiruvanmiyur police station has not released any official clarification on whether the officer's comments were misinterpreted or incorrectly reported.