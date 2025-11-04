 Faridabad Shooting Caught On Camera: Man Allegedly Stalks Minor Girl, Opens Fire At Her Outside Library
A 17-year-old girl was reportedly shot by a man outside a private library in Haryana's Faridabad on Monday, November 3.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Man Allegedly Stalks Minor Girl, Opens Fire At Her Outside Library in Faridabad | X

Faridabad: A shocking incident surfaced from Haryana's Faridabad, where a 17-year-old girl was reportedly shot by a man outside a private library on Monday, November 3 at around 5 pm. According to reports, the accused has been stalking the girl for several days. The incident was recorded on CCTV, and the disturbing visuals surfaced online.

The minor girl and the accused regularly attended study sessions at the private library, as reported by India Today. The viral CCTV footage shows the suspect waiting on his bike outside the library for the girl. As the accused saw the girl coming with her friend, and took out a pistol and opened fire on her.

Video Of The Incident:

The accused fled from the spot after the incident. Meanwhile, in the video, the victim could be seen walking away from the spot. After the incident, the girl also rushed towards her. Panic gripped the area after the shooting.

The accused left the weapon at the crime scene, reported the media house, quoting police officials.. The weapon was recovered by the police from the spot. The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The girl told the police that she had recognised the accused and that he had troubled her in the past as well. The man is still absconding. The police formed teams to nab the accused.

A detailed investigation has been launched by the cops.

