Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand P Hinduja Passes Away At 85 In London Hospital

Gopichand P Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, died in London at the age of 85. Also known as 'GP' among business associates, Gopichand P Hinduja had been ill for several weeks before passing away at a London hospital.

Gopichand, a member of the Hinduja family's second generation, assumed the role of chairman after his elder brother Srichand's death in May 2023.

The news of his demise was announced by Rami Ranger, a member of the British House of Lords, as per Hindustan Times report. In a statement Ranger said, “Dear friends, with a heavy heart, I share with you the tragic loss of our beloved friend, Mr GP Hinduja, who has departed for his heavenly abode. He was one of the most gracious, humble, and loyal friends. His passing marks the end of an era, as he was truly a well-wisher of the community and a guiding force,” Ranger’s statement read.

“I had the privilege of knowing him over many years; his qualities were unique—a tremendous sense of humour, commitment to the community and country, India—and he always supported good causes. He has left a huge vacuum behind that will be difficult to fill. May he rest in peace in heaven. Om Shanti.”