'Jamaat Program Led By 'Khala' Mamata Banerjee': Suvendu Adhikari Slams TMC's Mega Rally, Says Party Working To Protect Bangladeshi Muslims - VIDEO

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari (L) & West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R) | File Pic

Kolkata, November 04: The West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari has launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), calling their mega rally against the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) a communal gathering rather than a political event.

'Protecting Bangladeshi Muslims'

Adhikari alleged that the rally was not about governance or development but an attempt to consolidate votes from a particular community. He remarked, "It's not a political program; it is a 'Jamaat' program led by 'Khala' Mamata Banerjee. A specific community participated, with TMC and Mamata Banerjee working to protect Bangladeshi Muslims."

BJP Delegation Meets CEC

Referring to the BJP delegation’s meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in New Delhi, Adhikari said his party had submitted evidence against the TMC for using fake documents.

"Yesterday, a high-level delegation met with the CEC in Delhi. I, along with BJP leader Vijay Singh and General Secretary Jagannath Chattarjee, submitted evidence concerning the bogus documents, including a false birth certificate. They (TMC) are trying to malign the whole process. For that reason, we submitted the written demand," he stated.

The BJP has urged the Election Commission to take immediate action, while TMC leaders dismissed the allegations as “fabricated and politically motivated.”

TMC's Mega Rally

As phase 2 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls begins today across 12 States and Union Territories, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, launched a massive protest in Kolkata opposing the process.

The demonstration saw senior TMC leaders and supporters hitting the streets, accusing the Election Commission of acting under political pressure and demanding transparency and fairness in the revision process.